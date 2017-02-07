Posted 

Mint 400 race returns to Las Vegas in March

The Mint 400 Vehicle Procession rounds the turn from Las Vegas Boulevard onto East Fremont Street on March 9, 2016. Vehicles are arriving for the official kickoff of the annual Mint 400 off-road race, to be held March 12 in Primm. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Jonathan Brenthel (6127) takes his 6100 Pro class truck over a jump during the Mint 400 just east of the state line near Primm, Nev., on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Mint 400. (Courtesy Mint 400)

The Mint 400 Vehicle Procession rolls along East Fremont Street on March 9, 2016. Vehicles are arriving for the official kickoff of the annual Mint 400 off-road race, to be held March 12 in Primm. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Josh Daniel (90) powers through silt in his Trick Truck during the Mint 400 just east of the state line near Primm, Nev., on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Ryan Polman (62) pilots his Trick Truck around a corner during the Mint 400 just east of the state line near Primm, Nev., on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Greg Adler (1510) drives through a rock quarry on the northwest tip of the track while competing in the 1500 Pro class of the Mint 400 just east of the state line near Primm, Nev., on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Spectators look at Mint 400 competitor's vehicles lined up for technical inspection on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Justin Lofton (41) takes a corner in his Trick Truck during the Mint 400 just east of the state line near Primm, Nev., on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Competitors wait for a repair or tow during the Mint 400 just east of the state line near Primm, Nev., on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Many racers will had their day ended short by mechanical failure or crash. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Competitors use a buggy for shade while staging for the start of the unlimited class race at the Mint 400 just east of the state line near Primm, Nev., on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By ROBIN LEACH
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Welcome to March Madness off road-racing style! The Mint 400 Great American returns to Las Vegas from March 1-5, and I’ve agreed to serve as grand marshal.

The Mint 400 dates back to 1967 and over the years has become one of the largest and most important off-road races, attracting more than 60,000 attendees for weeklong events.

It will feature 350 teams competing on a 120-mile loop course from the edge of our city to the California-Nevada state line in Primm. There will be five spectator areas along the route. It kicks off March 1 with $10 million in race cars along Fremont Street and the Strip. Trick truck qualifications, Fremont Street parties, pit-crew challenge and Time Trial results are March 2.

The contingency and technical inspection is March 3, with 15,000 fans expected to line Fremont Street for the parade inspection. The Mint 400 on March 4 feature two races: limited-class racing begins at sunrise, then just after noon, the unlimited-class race starts. All spectator zones and events are free with a $25 parking fee, and there is no limit to the number of passengers.

 