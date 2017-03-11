Posted Updated 

Brad Keselowski wins pole for Kobalt 400 in Las Vegas

Brad Keselowski poses with the award after winning the pole during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Brad Keselowski races during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. Keselowski won the pole position. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Onlookers watch as crewmen prepare for a car inspection at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Onlookers watch as crewmen push Ross Chastain's car to an inspection at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Crewmen wait in line to have their car inspected at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Brandon Jones (33) drives a practice lap at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Onlooker watch as crewman prepare for inspections at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Onlookers watch as Brandon Jones (33) drives a practice lap at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A crewman brings tires to the pit stop at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Denny Hamlin's car is inspected at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Denny Hamlin's car is inspected at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A man drinks a beer as he watches people take photos with a lady on stilts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets ready for practice during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Driver Daniel Suarez looks out from his garage during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Driver David Ragan, left, stands in his garage during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Martin Truex Jr. takes practice laps during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

By RON KANTOWSKI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Last season it was “Who’ll stop the rain and wind?” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This year, it’s “Who’ll stop Brad Keselowski?”

Keselowski, the defending race champion and winner of two of the past three NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, powered to the pole position for Sunday’s Kobalt 400 with a speed of 193.680 mph in Roger Penske’s Miller Lite Ford under near ideal conditions late Friday afternoon.

It was the first pole in nine LVMS races for the 33-year-old 2013 Cup Series champion and built on the momentum from his win at Atlanta last week. Keselowski’s speed was far off the pace of Las Vegan Kurt Busch’s track record of 196.378 set in 2016, which was expected because of NASCAR’s new low downforce configuration.

“I didn’t think it was going to be enough,” Keselowski said after earning his 13th pole start in 272 Cup races. “I’m glad it held on the way it did, and I’m thankful to kind of keep the momentum rolling coming off the win last week, and now a great qualifying effort.”

Toyota driver Martin Truex will start alongside Keselowski in the front row after posting a speed of 193.458 on his third-round qualifying lap. Ryan Blaney (193.410) and Matt Kenseth (193.389) will begin from the second row.

Kyle Busch will start ninth with a fast lap of 192.362. Older brother Kurt, the Daytona 500 champion, was eliminated from pole contention during the second round of qualifying and will start 17th with a top speed of 192.089.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

Monster Energy Cup Kobalt 400 lineup

After Friday qualifying; race Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 193.68 mph.

2. (78) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 193.458.

3. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 193.41.

4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 193.389.

5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 193.161.

6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 193.029.

7. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 193.133.

8. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 192.369.

9. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 192.362.

10. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 192.362.

11. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 191.966.

12. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 191.042.

13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 192.623.

14. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 192.431.

15. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.356.

16. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 192.267.

17. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 192.089.

18. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, 192.068.

19. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191.7.

20. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 191.544.

21. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 191.523.

22. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 191.029.

23. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 190.638.

24. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.864.

25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 190.57.

26. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 190.402.

27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 190.208.

28. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 189.954.

29. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 189.553.

30. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 189.401.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 187.813.

32. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 186.716.

33. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford, 185.752.

34. (83) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 185.554.

35. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 185.008.

36. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 182.624.

37. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 180.301.

38. (55) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 177.468.

39. (51) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 174.876.

 