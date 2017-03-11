Brad Keselowski wins pole for Kobalt 400 in Las Vegas

Last season it was “Who’ll stop the rain and wind?” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This year, it’s “Who’ll stop Brad Keselowski?”

Keselowski, the defending race champion and winner of two of the past three NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, powered to the pole position for Sunday’s Kobalt 400 with a speed of 193.680 mph in Roger Penske’s Miller Lite Ford under near ideal conditions late Friday afternoon.

It was the first pole in nine LVMS races for the 33-year-old 2013 Cup Series champion and built on the momentum from his win at Atlanta last week. Keselowski’s speed was far off the pace of Las Vegan Kurt Busch’s track record of 196.378 set in 2016, which was expected because of NASCAR’s new low downforce configuration.

“I didn’t think it was going to be enough,” Keselowski said after earning his 13th pole start in 272 Cup races. “I’m glad it held on the way it did, and I’m thankful to kind of keep the momentum rolling coming off the win last week, and now a great qualifying effort.”

Toyota driver Martin Truex will start alongside Keselowski in the front row after posting a speed of 193.458 on his third-round qualifying lap. Ryan Blaney (193.410) and Matt Kenseth (193.389) will begin from the second row.

Kyle Busch will start ninth with a fast lap of 192.362. Older brother Kurt, the Daytona 500 champion, was eliminated from pole contention during the second round of qualifying and will start 17th with a top speed of 192.089.

