Posted 

Brendan Gaughan helps puts little team near front at Daytona 500

Brendan Gaughan helps puts little team near front at Daytona 500

web1_ap17059813670470_8079470.jpg
Driver Brendan Gaughan leaves the garage during a practice session for Sunday's NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Brendan Gaughan helps puts little team near front at Daytona 500

web1_ap17056781855401_8079470.jpg
Garrett Smithley (0), Aric Almirola (98) and Brendan Gaughan (62) are involved in a multi-car crash during a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Gary McCullough/AP)

Brendan Gaughan helps puts little team near front at Daytona 500

web1_ap17056845894505_8079470.jpg
Sparks from Elliott Sadler's car (1) hit Aric Almirola's (98) as they go through Turn 4 with Brendan Gaughan (62) and Brad Keselowski (22) during the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

By RON KANTOWSKI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It was Wednesday, and Brendan Gaughan sounded pretty jacked up on the telephone. It was hard to tell if that was because he drove from 39th at the start to 11th at the finish in his return to the Daytona 500, or because it was Wednesday.

What a weekend it was for the 41-year-old veteran from Las Vegas who normally competes in the Xfinity Series.

On Saturday, he avoided most of the wrecks in the Xfinity Series race at Daytona, led 16 laps, and finished fifth.

On Sunday, he avoided most the wrecks in the Dayt0na 500 and, had he not run out of gas on the last lap, would have finished ninth for rookie car owner Mark Beard. Beard was making his debut at the Great American Race on a budget so small that Gaughan wore his South Point Racing firesuit to save Beard from having to buy one.

On both days, Brent Musburger, the just-retired broadcast legend who has started a sports gaming network at the South Point owned by Gaughan’s father, Michael, sat in the pit box.

“You’ll never see a nicer guy in this sport, and to have Brent Musburger sitting in his pit box … c’mon,” Gaughan said of teaming with Beard. “We had a chance to finish in the top 10, so it could have been even better. You just don’t see that kind of underdog story (at Daytona).”

Gaughan said Beard’s plan was to run restrictor-plate races at Daytona and Talladega, because restrictor plate races are the great equalizer in NASCAR — they close the horsepower gap between the haves at the front of the grid and the have-nots in back.

Beard wants Gaughan to drive for him at Talladega. Gaughan has yet to commit.

As for the two putting something together for next week’s Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Gaughan said that is a box that won’t get checked.

“Not unless Richard Childress wants to put me in a car, or Rick Hendrick,” said Gaughan, who reiterated he has no interest in running Cup Series races in noncompetitive equipment.

DRIVEN TO TEARS

Daytona 500 champion Kurt Busch of Las Vegas said he made only one telephone call after finally winning the Great American Race on his 17th try. It was to his parents, Gaye and Tom.

“My mom answered and was crying. My dad had gone to bed,” the oldest of the racing Busch brothers said at Monday’s Champion’s Breakfast in Daytona Beach.

“For years my mom has had a displeasure for Daytona and Talladega because of (restrictor) plate racing and that you’re a victim of circumstances a lot of time when somebody has an issue and it wipes out a bunch of different cars — and then here the nightmare came true with Kyle getting hurt a couple of years ago.”

But Kurt sensed his mother’s tears were more the happy sort this time.

“She was just so happy that I was safe, and I can’t wait to see her,” Busch said. “My mom and dad have sacrificed so much for Kyle and I to be in this position … they’ve put their time in on the road but (now) they only drive to the close races around the Charlotte area.”

WAKE UP WITH BUSCH

When it was learned one of Kurt Busch’s media stops after winning Daytona would be The Weather Channel, a lot of people thought it strange, or that he might be trying to get the jump on the field at next week’s Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after rain and wind and dust storms wreaked havoc last year.

But Busch considers himself something of a weather fanatic — in 2014 he even “interned” at The Weather Channel, whose headquarters are in Atlanta, site of Sunday’s NASCAR race. He was let go by Al Roker after renaming the “Wake Up with Al” segment “Wake Up with Busch,” and displaying the forecast for Kansas City upside down.

 

WHITE FLAG

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is covering all bases should inclement weather return to the Kobalt 400.

“Who’ll Stop the Rain?” Maybe it’ll be John Fogerty.

The former Creedence Clearwater Revival front man and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is grand marshal of next week’s race.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

SCHEDULE

NASCAR MONSTER ENERGY CUP

What: Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500.

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.54 miles), Hampton, Ga.

When: Friday, practice, 9 a.m. (FS1), qualifying, 2:45 p.m. (FS1). Saturday, practice, 9 a.m. (FS1). Sunday, race, 11:30 a.m. (KVVU-5).

Distance: 500 miles (325 laps).

Last year: Jimmie Johnson won his first race of the season, setting the stage for a run to his seventh championship.

Last week: Las Vegan Kurt Busch made his move late to win his first Daytona 500. He led just one lap, but it was the final one.

Next race: Kobalt 400, March 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY

What: Rinnai 250.

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.54 miles), Hampton, Ga.

When: Friday, practice, 7 a.m. (FS1), practice, 10:30 a.m. (FS1), practice, 12:30 p.m. (FS1). Saturday, qualifying, 6:15 a.m. (FS1), race, 11 a.m. (FS1).

Distance: 251 miles (163 laps).

Last year: Las Vegan Kyle Busch began a streak of four wins in five series races in Atlanta.

Last race: Ryan Reed opened 2017 with his second career win.

Next race: Boyd Gaming 300, March 11, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

What: Active Pest Control 200.

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.54 miles), Hampton, Ga.

When: Friday, practice, 8 a.m. (FS1), practice, 11:30 a.m. (FS1), practice, 1:30 p.m. (FS1). Saturday, qualifying, 7:40 a.m. (FS1), race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Distance: 200 miles (130 laps).

Last year: John Nemechek, benefiting from crashes by Matt Crafton and Christopher Bell, took first despite leading just eight laps.

Last race: Kaz Grala, in just his 10th race, took first for the first time at Daytona.

Next race: Alpha Energy Solutions 250, April 1, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last year: Simon Pagenaud cruised to his first career IndyCar title.

Opening race: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 12, St. Petersburg, Fla.

FORMULA ONE

Last year: Nico Rosberg won the championship and abruptly retired a few days later.

Opening race: Rolex Australian Grand Prix, March 26, Melbourne, Australia.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last race: Leah Pritchett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagen (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) won in Arizona last weekend.

Next race: Gatornationals, March 16-19, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

— The Associated Press

 