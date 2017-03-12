Fight breaks out between Kyle Busch, Joey Logano after Kobalt 400

A fight broke out between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano after the Kobalt 400 concluded on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano and Busch got into a wreck during the final stretch of the race as the two were in position for a top three finish.

Busch went over to confront Logano on pit road and the No. 22 Ford crew, team of Logano, tried to restrain the Las Vegas native. Busch was on the ground and came out with a gash over his eyebrows.

“Not much talking, a lot of swinging,” Logano said.

Martin Truex Jr. won the Kobalt 400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch: Kyle Busch upset on pit road after last-lap contact with Joey Logano at @LVMotorSpeedway.#NASCARGoesWesthttps://t.co/eI8Nwm8Y1t — FOX SPORTS: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2017