Hauler Parade returning to Las Vegas for NASCAR Weekend

NASCAR fans mark your calendars, the Hauler Parade is coming back to the Las Vegas Strip.

The parade, which features around 18-wheeler haulers parading up the Strip on their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is returning for this year’s NASCAR Weekend on March 9, the LVMS announced Monday.

“The hauler parade is one of the unique events of our NASCAR Weekend, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back to Las Vegas for our fans,” LVMS President Chris Powell said in a statement. “It’s quite a spectacle to see all of the haulers together, driving up one of the most famous streets in the world, and the parade serves notice to everyone in Las Vegas that NASCAR is in town.

“We’re looking forward to a great 2017 NASCAR Weekend, and this is the perfect way to get it all started.”

The parade was excluded from last year’s NASCAR Weekend events because of scheduling and a practice held on the day normally reserved for the hauler’s to parade down the Strip.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the south Las Vegas welcome sign and conclude at Sahara Boulevard as the trucks make their way to I-15, then to head to the Speedway.

NASCAR Weekend will officially get start March 10 with the Stratosphere Pole Day and finish Mar. 12 with the 20th Kobalt 400 NASCAR race.

