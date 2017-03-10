Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NASCAR events

A look at this weekend’s events for NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Friday, March 10 – Stratosphere Pole Day & World of Outlaws

Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open at 10 a.m.

11 a.m.-12:25 p.m.—Kobalt 400 practice

1-1:55 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 practice

3-3:55 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 final practice

4:45 p.m.—Kobalt 400 Stratosphere Pole Day qualifying (Multi-vehicle, three rounds)

5 p.m.—Spectator gates open for FVP Outlaw Showdown (The Dirt Track at LVMS)

5:30 p.m.—Neon Garage closes to the public

5:30-8 p.m.—Kobalt Kampout, Neon Garage (For RV ticket holders only)

7 p.m.—FVP Outlaw Showdown qualifying (The Dirt Track at LVMS)

8 p.m.—FVP Outlaw Showdown Opening Ceremonies (The Dirt Track at LVMS)

Saturday, March 11 – Boyd Gaming 300

Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open at 8 a.m.

9-9:55 a.m.—Kobalt 400 practice

10:05 a.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 qualifying (Multi-vehicle, three rounds)

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.—Kobalt 400 final practice

12:30 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 driver introductions

1 p.m.—NXS Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)

4:30 p.m.—Neon Garage closes

5-7 p.m.—Speedway Children’s Charities Richard Petty Driving Experience rides

Sunday, March 12 – Kobalt 400

Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open at 7 a.m.

9-10 a.m.—Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk

10:30 a.m.—Kobalt 400 driver/crew chief meeting (Neon Garage)

10:30 a.m.—Flagstand crossover gates open for prerace Driver Introduction passes

11:50 a.m.—Kobalt 400 driver introductions

12:30 p.m.—MENCS Kobalt 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles)

5:30 p.m.—Neon Garage closes

*Schedule is subject to change.