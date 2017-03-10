Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NASCAR events

A look at this weekend’s events for NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Friday, March 10 – Stratosphere Pole Day & World of Outlaws
Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open at 10 a.m.
11 a.m.-12:25 p.m.—Kobalt 400 practice
1-1:55 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 practice
3-3:55 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 final practice
4:45 p.m.—Kobalt 400 Stratosphere Pole Day qualifying (Multi-vehicle, three rounds)
5 p.m.—Spectator gates open for FVP Outlaw Showdown (The Dirt Track at LVMS)
5:30 p.m.—Neon Garage closes to the public
5:30-8 p.m.—Kobalt Kampout, Neon Garage (For RV ticket holders only)
7 p.m.—FVP Outlaw Showdown qualifying (The Dirt Track at LVMS)
8 p.m.—FVP Outlaw Showdown Opening Ceremonies (The Dirt Track at LVMS)
Saturday, March 11 – Boyd Gaming 300
Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open at 8 a.m.
9-9:55 a.m.—Kobalt 400 practice
10:05 a.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 qualifying (Multi-vehicle, three rounds)
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.—Kobalt 400 final practice
12:30 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 driver introductions
1 p.m.—NXS Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)
4:30 p.m.—Neon Garage closes
5-7 p.m.—Speedway Children’s Charities Richard Petty Driving Experience rides
Sunday, March 12 – Kobalt 400
Ticket gates, Neon Garage, VIP Suites open at 7 a.m.
9-10 a.m.—Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk
10:30 a.m.—Kobalt 400 driver/crew chief meeting (Neon Garage)
10:30 a.m.—Flagstand crossover gates open for prerace Driver Introduction passes
11:50 a.m.—Kobalt 400 driver introductions
12:30 p.m.—MENCS Kobalt 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles)
5:30 p.m.—Neon Garage closes
*Schedule is subject to change.