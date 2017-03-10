Keselowski beat rain, wind, Kyle Busch to win 2016 Kobalt 400

Posted 

Brad Keselowski celebrates his victory in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scoring pylon is seen as a storm moves out of the area during the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NASCAR fans stand on top of their motorhomes as a storm approaches during the Las Vegas Motor Speedway before the Kobalt 400 race in Las Vegas Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (2) sprays champagne in victory lane after winning the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March. 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brad Keselowski and his team celebrate in victory win after win in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars make pit stops during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regan Smith (7) spins out in turn 4 during the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March. 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chase Elliott (24), Ryan Blaney (21), and Carl Edwards (19) go three-wide in turn 4 during the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March. 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brad Keselowski (2) performs a burnout after winning the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kevin Harvick waits out a rain delay with a crew member before the start of the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kasey Kahne and crew members are seen during the national anthem before the start of the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dust and clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denny Hamlin waits out a rain delay with a crew member before the start of the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crew members leap over a safety barrier during a pit stop by Joey Logano (22) in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The grandstands are seen as a storm approaches before the start of the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RON KANTOWSKI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

There was earth. There was wind. There was nearly fire — there was a big crash in Turns 1 and 2 with 40 laps to go, but luckily nothing went up in flames during the 2016 running of the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There was low downforce, too, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, and so there was a lot of side-by-side racing and passing — a lot more than usual when the Cup Series stars and cars come to town.

It was actually a pretty good race when the wind didn’t blow.

Brad Keselowski was the winner, which came as a surprise to him.

When he left pit road on lap 180 and was ticketed for speeding, he thought his chance to overhaul hometown favorite Kyle Busch at the end was, like the conditions, dust in the wind.

But Keselowski came home first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second time in three years after overtaking Busch’s ill-handling car with five laps remaining.

He led a 1-2 Penske Racing sweep as teammate Joey Logano also was able to drive around Busch in the waning laps.

“It’s a great feeling — one of the best feelings,” said Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion, after nailing down a spot in NASCAR’s postseason playoffs by virtue of the win. “It’s a feeling I live for, a feeling I dream about often.

“I didn’t think the weather was as big of a challenge as I thought it was going to be, specific to the wind.”

Jimmie Johnson, who almost always wins in Las Vegas, or so it seems, finished third after pacing a race-high 76 laps.

Busch, nursing handling problems at the end, settled for fourth after leading from lap 224 until Keselowski shot by him.

“When I focused in (on Busch) and saw how his car was sliding and the line he was running, I knew we could win the race,” brash Brad said after taking four fresh tires during his last pit stop instead of just two, as others in the lead pack did.

Kurt Busch started from the pole position and led 31 laps en route to finishing ninth.

There were 20 lead changes among 10 drivers and six caution flags for 36 laps. A dust storm that blew in toward the end extended a yellow flag period for a few laps.

Logano flashed a toothy grin when asked about nearly getting blown to Mesquite during driver introductions. The start was delayed 40 minutes by rain and wind gusts that reached 50 mph.

“I guess that’s the wild, wild West, right?” said the driver of the bright yellow Pennzoil Ford. “It was dusty, rainy, windy, crazy. It made for a great race.”

Follow all of our NASCAR coverage at reviewjournal.com/NASCAR.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

 