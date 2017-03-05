Keselowski wins Atlanta race after Harvick caught speeding on pit road

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kevin Harvick ruined a dominating performance by going too fast on pit road Sunday, allowing Brad Keselowski to steal a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Harvick seemed poised to win at Atlanta for the first time since his initial Cup victory in 2001, just three races after he stepped in following the death of Dale Earnhardt.

Harvick won the first two stages under NASCAR’s new format and led a staggering 293 out of 325 laps overall. But, after a yellow flag came out when Austin Dillon lost power, the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford eclipsed the 45 mph speed limit going into the pits for his final stop.

The drive-thru penalty pushed Kyle Larson to the lead, but Keselowski surged ahead on the backstretch with six laps to go and held on for a 0.564-second victory.