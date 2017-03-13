Kobalt 400 by the numbers

• 1.495 seconds: Margin of victory for Martin Truex Jr. over runner-up Kyle Larson.

• 2: Top 10 finishes by Truex this season.

• 2 hours, 56 minutes, 39 seconds: Time of race, the longest in seven years in Las Vegas.

• 3: Number of stages won by Truex, who became the first driver to win all three periods under NASCAR’s new format.

• 4: Jets that did a flyover during the national anthem (two F-15s and two F-22s).

• 7: Years the race has been known as Kobalt 400 or Kobalt Tools 400 and its last at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Next year the sponsor will be Pennzoil.

• 6: Race caution flags, helping six drivers get a lap back — one on each caution.

• 7: Top 10 finishes by Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his past eight Las Vegas races.

• 8: Truex’s career victories in the Cup series, his first at Las Vegas.

• 10: Laps led by Truex during the first stage.

• 11: Finish for Jimmie Johnson, marking the first time since he became a full-time driver in 2002 that he has failed to have a top-10 finish in the first three races.

• 14: Lead changes.

• 15: Final place for Erik Jones, the highest finishing rookie.

• 20: NASCAR Cup series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

• 22: Finish for Las Vegas native Kyle Busch, who made contact with Joey Logano’s car that caused a postrace fight.

• 30: Finish by Las Vegas native Kurt Busch, who two weeks ago won the Daytona 500.

• 34: Laps driven under yellow flag.

• 35: Cars still running at end of race.

• 39: Number of cars to start the race.

• 45 mph: Speed limit on pit road.

• 60: Monster Cup series points earned by Truex.

• 68: Laps before the race’s first crash, one that ended Kevin Harvick’s day when his car scraped into the Turn 1 wall.

• 84: High temperature at the speedway, causing the track to be slick for drivers.

• 89: Laps led by Brad Keselowski, who won the pole but gave up the lead with two laps remaining.

• 127: Lap number during which Kyle Busch received speeding penalty on pit road.

• 136.032 mph: Average speed for the race, the slowest in six years in Las Vegas.

• 144: Laps led by Truex.

• 173: Lap at which Kurt Busch hit the Turn 4 wall.

• 267: Total laps run for Kobalt 400.