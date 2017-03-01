Kurt Busch talks Daytona 500 win on ‘Live! with Kelly’ — VIDEO

Kurt Busch is still celebrating that Daytona 500 win.

The 38-year-old Las Vegas native visited New York City on Tuesday after his season-opening win Sunday to talk about the big win. One of his media stops included “Live! with Kelly.”

Kelly Ripa and co-host Jerry O’Connell welcomed Busch with confetti cannons, and then asked if they could be part of his pit crew.

His response? A solid “No.”

Busch sported his Daytona 500 ring and talked about the race, how the new playoff system works, growing up racing and even recounted his January wedding.

Busch also was set to make stops at The Weather Channel and CNN this week before competing in this week’s race in Atlanta.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver and his brother Kyle, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, will be in Las Vegas the following week for the Kobalt 400 on March 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Check out the full video above.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.