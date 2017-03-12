Kyle Busch gets bloodied in brawl with Joey Logano after Kobalt 400

Kyle Busch’s run during the Kobalt 400 had more peaks and valleys than a John Wick film, but it wasn’t a happy ending for the Las Vegan on his home track.

Busch, on his way to a top-three finish Sunday, was pushed off the track after crashing with Joey Logano’s car as the two approached the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano got the better end of the last-lap collision, finishing fourth in a race won by Martin Truex Jr. Busch was able to complete the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, crossing the line in 22nd.

A livid Busch went over to confront Logano on pit road, but no words were exchanged. Busch immediately threw a right-hand punch after finding the Team Penske driver. Busch was restrained by Logano’s crew, fell to the ground and walked out with a bloody gash on his forehead.

“Not much talking, a lot of swinging,” Logano said of the scuffle.

“I got dumped,” Busch said of the wreck. “He flat out just drove straight in the corner and wrecked me. That’s how Joey races, so he’s going to get it.”

Busch and Logano were battling for third, possibly second, when they came across a fading Brad Keselowski, who had a mechanical issue on the final two laps to lose the lead. Logano lost control of his No. 22 Ford trying to avoid Keselowski, which led to him hitting Busch’s No. 18 Toyota as it spun off the track.

Logano said the bump wasn’t intentional.

“I was racing hard there at the end,” said Logano, who won the Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday. “Kyle and I usually race well together and don’t have any issues. He tried to take me down into the corner underneath Brad.

“Then I was still trying to gather it up by the center, and I was going to spin out, and so I’m trying to chase it up (the track), and he was there. It was nothing intentional, but obviously he thinks that. We’ll move on.”

A NASCAR spokesman said the organization was looking into the incident and would have no comment on Sunday.

It was a rough ending to a long day for Busch, who fell to 26th after serving a speeding penalty for going too fast on pit road during lap 127. Busch made a comeback and got as high as fourth down the stretch.

OLDER BUSCH VS. CREW CHIEF

Busch’s older brother, Kurt, had a similar exchange, but his didn’t get physical.

Kurt Busch became frustrated after his No. 41 car hit the Turn 4 wall on lap 173. Busch, who also was dealing with a battery issue, asked crew chief Tony Gibson for a pit stop. The two disagreed.

“Never dealt with worse in my life,” Busch complained to Gibson through the in-car radio.

“No, we didn’t, Daytona 500,” Gibson responded, trying to remind Busch of their comeback victory during the Daytona 500 last month. “Let’s keep focus. We’re doing the best we can, quit it. … Focus!”

Busch eventually was forced to make a pit stop on lap 203 during a green light to replace the battery.

The Las Vegan placed 30th for his first non-top 10 finish of the young season. Busch fell from second to seventh in the Cup Series point standings.

“We went through a lot today,” Busch said. “Obviously, it wasn’t the day we were hoping to have. .. We didn’t have the long-run speed or the balance. We kept battling, we didn’t give up. I hoped to have a better run here in front of the hometown fans.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

Watch: Kyle Busch upset on pit road after last-lap contact with Joey Logano at @LVMotorSpeedway.#NASCARGoesWesthttps://t.co/eI8Nwm8Y1t — FOX SPORTS: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2017