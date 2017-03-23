Kyle Busch releases ‘Everything Is Great’ T-shirts after Kobalt 400 brawl

Everything’s great as far as Kyle Busch is concerned.

That’s what the Las Vegas racer said — repeatedly — after emerging from the NASCAR hauler at Phoenix last weekend. Stock car racing officials gave Busch and Joey Logano a talking to after they tangled in their cars on the last lap of the Kobalt 400 on March 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, then tangled with their fists on pit road.

Cooler heads did not prevail.

And so the two were put on double secret NASCAR probation or whatever, though they were not fined.

Busch, taking his cue from Marshawn Lynch at the Super Bowl, said: “Everything’s great. Looking forward to getting back in my racecar,” to five consecutive questions from the media.

Every time he spoke on camera at Phoenix, he prefaced his remarks by saying “Everything’s great …”

So now you can get an “Everything Is Great” T-shirt.

They cost $22 — which just so happens to be Joey Logano’s car number — and can be ordered through the driver’s website, rowdybusch.com.

Proceeds will be turned over to the Kyle Busch Foundation, where Everything’s Great.

SHRINKING SPEEDWAYS

After word got out that Las Vegas Motor Speedway was considering removing additional grandstands to reduce seating capacity from 104,000 to about 80,000 for NASCAR races, the Charlotte Observer reported sister tracks under the Speedway Motorsports Inc. umbrella soon might undergo similar reductions.

Grandstands at Charlotte, Atlanta, Kentucky and New Hampshire are said to be on the chopping block in what SMI is calling a “re-purposing” project.

From SMI’s securities filing: “Seat removal and alternative use of desirable advertising space help improve pricing power, and provide increased marketing appeal from fuller grandstands because those areas are frequently displayed during television broadcasts, in photos, and are viewable by large numbers of fans attending our speedways.”

In other words, people just aren’t going to NASCAR races like they used to, no matter how often the rules are changed to make the races more interesting.

BULLRING BECKONS

Eight classes of cars, headlined by the NASCAR Super Late Models, will hit the asphalt Saturday night as the 2017 season at The Bullring opens.

Defending Champions Justin Johnson (NASCAR Super Late Models), Don Sargent (NASCAR Super Stocks), Peyton Saxton (NASCAR Grand American Modifieds), Sam Jacks (NASCAR Bombers), Cameron Morga (USLCI Legends-Pro), Chris Bosley (USLCI Thunder Cars), Brian Williams (USLCI Legends-Semi-Pro), Michael Todd Glazier (USLCI Legends-Masters), R.J. Smotherman (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) and Robert Smotherman (Skid Plate Cars) are expected to compete.

It will be the first of 15 racing weekends at the three-eighths-mile oval, with opening ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. Race fans can receive a discount on tickets by calling the LVMS ticket office at 800-644-4444 in advance, or by visiting LVMS.com.

TOP FIVE FOR REICHERT

Jason Reichert, a lone wolf among young aspiring professional racers from Southern Nevada — he’s trying to make it to the IndyCar series instead of NASCAR — finished fifth in a Pacific F2000 race at Willow Springs International Raceway in California. The solid finish moved the Henderson teenager into sixth place in season points after two races.

WHITE FLAG

Brendan Gaughan took some of his Richard Childress Racing teammates and crew members into the desert to run off-road buggies on the morning after the Kobalt 400. I’m told the desert tortoises still haven’t poked their heads out of their shells.

"I will race until I'm 80 years old."- Veteran @Brendan62 takes his young @RCRracing teammates on a desert ride. https://t.co/OHE57Kuwkr — FOX SPORTS: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 18, 2017

