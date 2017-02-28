Las Vegas’ Kurt Busch to celebrate Daytona 500 win all over the place this week

Kurt Busch’s Daytona 500 victory celebrations aren’t over just yet.

The season-opening race ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when the Las Vegas native leaped into the front on the final lap, earning the checkered flag after Kyle Larson’s car ran out of fuel. Busch will get a chance to tell that story over and over again during a media tour this week with appearances in New York City and Atlanta.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver began his busy week Monday with stops at FOX News, Race Hub on FOX, NASCAR America on NBC and SportsCenter, according to a Daytona 500 release. On Tuesday, Busch will appear on Live! With Kelly, visit SiriusXM radio and finish the day at Game Set Max on FOX. Busch also will stop at The Weather Channel and CNN before heading to this weekend’s race in Atlanta.

Sunday was Busch’s 17th Daytona 500 attempt. He finished 10th in 2016. Busch’s brother Kyle, who drives the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing fell out of the race after 103 laps Sunday when one of his rear tires failed, which caused a six-car crash. Kyle finished Sunday’s race in 38th place.

Both Busch brothers will be in Las Vegas following Atlanta for the Kobalt 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

