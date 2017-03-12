Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Las Vegas race

Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and pulled away to a victory in NASCAR’s Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon.

It was the eighth career win for Truex Jr., who became the first driver to win all three stages of a race under NASCAR’s restructured point system.

Keselowski, who had won two of the past three Las Vegas races and was coming off a victory at Atlanta last week, faded to fifth at the finish. Kyle Larson wound up second, followed by Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Logano and Kyle Busch of Las Vegas collided as their cars raced to the checkered flag, and Busch’s car spun out of control down the pit road. Busch got into an altercation with Logano and members of Logano’s crew which left the Las Vegas driver with a bloody forehead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.