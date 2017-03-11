Mexican driver Daniel Suarez looking for boost at Boyd Gaming 300

Going into a new work environment as a foreigner not knowing English can be intimidating.

That’s what Daniel Suarez faced when he left his home in Monterrey, Mexico, to chase his NASCAR dreams in the United States six years ago.

In a sport not known for diversity, Suarez was expecting to be treated like an outcast. Turned out he was wrong, and being different had its perks.

“Everyone has been good to me,” said Suarez, who’s a first-year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Everywhere I go someone is always willing to help. It’s actually a benefit to be different because of all the support and attention.”

Suarez has been the most talked about rookie since the season started two races ago, but the 2016 Xfinity Series champion hasn’t had the results he wanted. Suarez, who drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry, placed 21st in Atlanta last week and didn’t get to finish his Daytona 500 debut because of a wreck.

The 25-year-old Suarez is hoping an extra race could help him get back on track. Suarez is one of eight drivers on double duty this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He’ll drive the No. 20 Toyota Saturday for the Boyd Gaming 300, which is part of the Xfinity Series, and return Sunday for the Kobalt 400.

“We decided that racing on Saturday would be a good thing for our team,” Suarez said in Spanish. “We need the extra practice to get better. We have to learn to communicate, and you can only get better with that the more times you race. I feel good about our upcoming weekend in Las Vegas.”

The last time Suarez competed in a second-tier race he made history by becoming the first ever foreign driver to win a NASCAR national series title. Suarez finished first at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in November to capture the Xfinity Series crown in thrilling fashion.

“It was an amazing feeling to win that championship,” Suarez said. “I never thought it would lead to me racing in the Cup Series. It was always my goal to get there, but I never imagined that it would happen this fast.”

Suarez got promoted by JGR when Carl Edwards surprisingly announced his retirement in January.

The rookie hot-shot went from driving go-karts with his buddies as a teenager in Mexico to teaming with Las Vegan Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth in the world’s biggest stock car races.

Suarez said Busch and Edwards have constantly offered their assistance during his transition into the Cup Series.

“Kyle has helped me a lot to get to this point,” Suarez said. “I’m expecting a big year with him, but I need to do my part. It’s been a learning process so far and there are a few areas where my team and I need to improve on.”

Busch will also participate in both races, one of three locals to compete in the Boyd Gaming 300. Las Vegans Spencer Gallagher and Brendan Gaughan will be in Chevrolet cars on Saturday.

Suarez’s replacement as JGR’s top Xfinity Series driver, Matt Tifft, will be part of the Boyd Gaming 300 field. The 20-year-old Tifft missed most of last season after having brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Busch is the defending Boyd Gaming 300 champion.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.