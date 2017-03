The weather is warming up and that means many Las Vegans will be headed toward the racetrack for a NASCAR-filled weekend.

Before the track fills up with fans and the drivers start revving their engines, we went to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to test out the track in a pace car.

Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look inside a NASCAR pace car.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.