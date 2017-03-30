Posted 

What happens when the NFL and NASCAR trade paint in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) President and General Manager Chris Powell speaks during a press conference as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) joined with LVMS officials to announce a second NASCAR race in Las Vegas at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

FILE - In this May 30, 2011 file photo, IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon, of England, poses with his family, wife Susie, left, holding Oliver, and Sebastian, right, next to the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo of the Indianapolis 500 auto race champion on the start/finish line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy, File/AP)

IndyCar race cars come apart as they spin, bump, crash and fly through the air as a tightly packed group of racers disintegrate into a 15-car pileup following an on track incident during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. Indy driver Dan Wheldon, two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, went air born in his number 77 Sam Schmidt Motorsports car, striking the safety fence where his car came apart. Wheldon was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where he was pronounced dead. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon, of England, poses with his family, wife Susie, left, holding Oliver, 2 months, and Sebastian, 2, right, next to the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo of the Indianapolis 500 auto race champion on the start/finish line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 30, 2011. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Kyle Larson (42) leads Jamie McMurray (1) and the rest of the pack through turn two during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Kyle Larson (42) races towards turn one against Martin Truex Jr., center, and Chase Elliott, right, during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

By Ron Kantowski
Las Vegas Review-Journal

With Las Vegas Motor Speedway having recently been awarded a fall NASCAR race, and with the NFL this week having bestowed the Raiders upon Las Vegas, there may come a day when NASCAR and the NFL trade paint and knock helmets on the same Sunday afternoon.

They better start widening Interstate 15 near Barstow, California.

First, a public service announcement: “Let me be quick to say we are ecstatic about the Raiders coming to town,” LVMS president Chris Powell said. “This is something that’s great for our city.”

Should NASCAR and the NFL race side by side on any given Sunday — and with both expected to draw heavily from Southern California if and when they do — it will be something equally great for the In-N-Out Burger and other merchants at the refueling and restroom stop known as Barstow.

As for the logistics, Powell said it’s probably too early to say what impact the NFL would have on a fall race at LVMS, provided the Raiders were playing at home the same day.

“We’ve never been in that situation, so I really don’t know,” Powell said about the crossing of bridges when it becomes necessary.

Taking the high groove, he suggested there might be an opportunity to avoid a conflict before NASCAR and the NFL set schedules in stone. The NFL has Thursday night games, and Sunday and Monday night games; LVMS has lights. So there are options.

But if a conflict cannot be avoided?

Even when NASCAR was going stronger than it is now, it bowed in deference to the omnipotent pro football behemoth.

In 2012 when word got out the NFL could possibly play the Super Bowl as late as Feb. 11, NASCAR moved its Super Bowl, the season-opening Daytona 500 and ancillary events, forward a week to remove any chance of a conflict.

It was a smart move by NASCAR. Only a crazy person or Kyle Busch would challenge the NFL to a fight on pit road.

WHELDON’S WIDOW SPEAKS

It has been a little more than five years since Dan Wheldon, the popular two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, was killed in a fiery wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Until recently, his widow, Susie, had not spoken about it.

She broke her silence to the Tampa Bay Times before IndyCar opened its season in St Petersburg, Florida, in Dan and Susie Wheldon’s adopted hometown.

It wasn’t easy for her.

“I just remember it being really chaotic,” Susie Wheldon said while choking back tears in a video that ran with the story. “I knew it was pretty bad …

“Grief is just messy. It’s lonely, and it’s all those things. But if you can kind of push through, you can be hopeful again …”

Five years later, Dan Wheldon’s death is still a compelling story that tugs at heartstrings. You can read it here.

ILL-FITTING SUITS

It is my belief that auto racing fans could not care less about lawsuits and other stuff that happens away from the track. But let the record show that Kurt Busch, the reigning Daytona 500 champ from Las Vegas, has filed a counter suit, claiming he already has paid Jon Caponigro $1.3 million of the $1.4 million his former manager has sued him for. Busch is seeking “millions” in counter damages, because he claims Caponigro gave him bad advice.

Suddenly Kyle Busch and Joey Logano don’t look quite so childish for having resolving their differences with their fists on Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s pit road.

FLIPPIN’ CRAZY

The Monster Energy folks posted a short video of a Monster SUV performing the first front flip in Monster Jam history at Sam Boyd Stadium last weekend.

Somebody on Twitter compared it to Kirk Gibson hitting a home run in the World Series off Dennis Eckersley.

“I can’t believe what I just saw,” wrote a monsterly energized fan with a Twitter account.

WHITE FLAG

NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, after finishing third at Auto Club Speedway in California:

“First time in a long time I grabbed the bottle of Jack in the plane for the right reason …”

Follow all of our NASCAR coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Nascar. Follow all of our Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

BULLRING WINNERS

Opening night, Saturday, Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

— USCLI Bandolero Bandits: Cody Kiemele

— USLCI Bandolero Outlaws: Dezel West

— USLCI Thunder Cars: Ron Reed

— NASCAR Super Stocks: Robert Negrete

— USLCI Legends: Michael Todd Glazier

— Skid plate cars: Robert Smotherman

— NASCAR Grand American Modifieds: Doug Hamm

— NASCAR Bombers: Aaron McMorran

— NASCAR Super Late Models: Peyton Saxton

PRO SCHEDULE

NASCAR MONSTER ENERGY CUP

What: STP 500.

When: Friday, practice, 8:30 a.m. (FS1), qualifying, 1:35 p.m. (FS1). Saturday, practice, 7 a.m. (FS1), practice, 10:30 a.m. (FS1). Sunday, race, 11 a.m. (FS1).

Where: Martinsville Speedway (oval, 0.526 miles), Martinsville, Virginia.

Distance: 500 miles (263 laps).

Last year: Kyle Busch picked up his first win of 2016.

Last week: Kyle Larson continued his torrid start with a win at Fontana.

Next race: O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, April 9, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR XFINITY

What: No race this week.

Last race: Kyle Larson swept Fontana with his first series win of 2017.

Next race: My Bariatric Solutions 300, April 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

What: Alpha Energy Solutions 250.

When: Friday, practice, 10 a.m. (FS1), practice, noon (FS1). Saturday, qualifying, 8:05 a.m. (FS1), race, noon (KVVU-5).

Where: Martinsville Speedway (oval, 0.526 miles), Martinsville, Virginia.

Distance: 250 miles, 131 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the front row.

Last race: Christopher Bell had a dominant run in Atlanta, the only March race in the series.

Next race: Toyota Tundra 250, May 12, Kansas Motor Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.

VERIZON INDYCAR

What: No race this week.

Last race: Sebastian Bourdais opened the season by winning in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Next race: Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 9, Long Beach, California.

FORMULA ONE

What: No race this week.

Last race: Sebastian Vettel opened the season with a victory in Australia.

Next race: Chinese Grand Prix, April 9, Shanghai.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

What: NHRA Nationals.

Where: The Strip at Las Vegas, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

When: Friday, practice, 8:30 a.m. (FS1), qualifying, 1:35 p.m. (FS1). Saturday, practice, 7 a.m. (FS1), practice, 10:30 a.m. (FS1). Sunday, race, 11 a.m. (FS1).

Last year: Antron Brown took first in Las Vegas and later won a world championship.

Last race: Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) and John Force (Funny Car) won at the Gatornationals in Florida.

Next race: NHRA Spring Nationals, Royal Purple Raceway, April 21-23, Baytown, Texas.

 