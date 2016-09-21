Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Striped bass still are chasing threadfin shad boils near Hemenway Marina and around 33 Hole. Work the outside edges of the boils to catch the line sides. Zara Spooks, Jumpin’ Minnows, pencil poppers and other top-water baits will catch the fish. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are biting on top-water lures such as jointed shad and minnow imitations.

LAKE MOHAVE — Fishing has been hit or miss. Some anglers have been lucky enough to boat stripers in the 6- to 9-pound range, while others have not been so lucky. The days still are warm enough that mornings and evenings are the most productive times of day. Anchovies have been the most consistent bait.

LAUGHLIN — Striped bass fishing is good. Fish in the 3-pound range are hitting anchovies. Seasonal trout plants began last week, the first of several planned for the next few months. They were planted early to help control Caddis flies. Catch-and-release fishing works best when a fish can be kept in the water until it is released. Catfish action has been good. Cats and stripers are taking anchovies.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — A catfish plant is on the agenda this week for the ponds at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset, and Veterans Memorial parks. Sunfish and bass continue to take mealworms and night crawlers. Fishing is better in the early mornings and evenings.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Cooling overnight temperatures have slowed the algae growth in area reservoirs. Water levels will fluctuate over the next few weeks due to the opening of waterfowl season. Cold Springs remains the most popular fishing area due to its higher water levels.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Cooler temperatures have improved catch rates for rainbow and brown trout. The fish have been taking green and rainbow sparkle PowerBait, as well as gold Mepp’s spinners. One lucky angler caught and released a 4½-pound largemouth bass while throwing a jig. With fall upon us, brown trout soon will start spawning in the stream above the lake and below the dam.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Rainbow trout action has increased this past week with the cooling temperatures. Fish have been taking PowerBait in green and rainbow sparkle colorations. Mepp’s spinners also have been taking trout, and fly-fishers have been doing well with small Woolly Buggers and nymph patterns.

UPCOMING EVENTS — A free Introduction to Fly-fishing class will be held on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of fly-fishing, such as knots, equipment, terminology and casting. The class will start at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Las Vegas office at 4747 Vegas Drive and conclude at Lorenzi Park. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/How_to_Fish. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.