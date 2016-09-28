Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Striper fishing slowed this past week in the Boulder Basin, but swimbaits have been productive out of Echo Bay. Chartreuse has been the go-to color for the line sides, though just about any light-colored bait that wiggles like a threadfin shad should work. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fishing has been slow. The best baits for the few brought in are jigs and drop-shot rigs.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striper fishing has been fair. Anchovies are catching catfish and stripers. Largemouth and smallmouth bass action is hit and miss. Coves north of Cottonwood Cove have given up black bass. Anglers fishing in deeper water, from a boat or kayak, have had the best luck.

LAUGHLIN — Seasonal trout plants are underway along the lower Colorado. The fish were brought in early to help control caddis flies. Anglers are encouraged to practice catch-and-release fishing to keep the trout working the river. Next month will mark the beginning of normal rainbow trout-stocking activities. Night crawlers have been bringing in larger trout. Big Bend State Park has been a good spot for catfish, especially for shore anglers.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted channel catfish in the urban ponds last week. The fish are taking a variety of baits such as mealworms, night crawlers and processed catfish baits. The bluegill and bass action has slowed in most of the ponds with the cooling nighttime temperatures.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Trout action has picked up across the area. Water temperatures are dropping, but water levels are rising. Bass action remains good. One lucky couple caught and released about 40 bass while fishing at Dacey Reservoir. They also caught a few large rainbows. Management area staff are working hard to manage water levels and are asking visitors to refrain from making adjustments to the boards at water outlet and control structures.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Trout action has been good for rainbow and tiger trout. Brown trout are preparing for spawning season and are hitting sporadically. Bass still are taking lures, but the action has started to slow with the arrival of lower water temperatures. The usual baits have been working well for the trout. Try orange or rainbow PowerBait, or night crawlers with a bit of mini-marshmallow.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Anglers have found good action for rainbow trout. The fish are taking small spinners and flies, as well as PowerBait in orange, green and rainbow sparkle colorations.

UPCOMING EVENTS — A free Introduction to Fly-fishing class is scheduled for Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of fly-fishing, such as knots, equipment, terminology and casting. The class will start at the NDOW Las Vegas office located at 4747 Vegas Drive and conclude at Lorenzi Park. Registration is required and available online at www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/How_to_Fish. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.