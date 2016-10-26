Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Thunderstorm activity early in the week limited fishing activity and kept most boaters on shore. Prior to the storm’s arrival, action was fair to good for striped bass. Though some anglers have caught fish with top-water baits, most of the action is subsurface with jigs or cut bait. The catfish bite is slowing, but the fish have been taking night crawlers and commercial stink baits.

LAKE MOHAVE — Fishing has been best in the early mornings. The striper bite has been good, with most of the action taking place at the reservoir’s southern end from the power lines to the dam. Anglers fishing out of Cottonwood Cove have found good fishing for smallish stripers in the 2-pound range, though one angler reportedly reeled in a fish pushing 10 pounds.

LAUGHLIN — The Arizona Game & Fish Department planted approximately 2,500 rainbow trout below Davis Dam last week. Some fishermen have caught the fish with a night crawler fished below a bobber. Other bait options include PowerBait and other similar commercial trout baits, as well as spinners and other small lures.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is scheduled to plant catfish this week at each of the urban ponds for the final time this year. The fish will take night crawlers, stink baits, hot dog slices and pieces of chicken liver. Seasonal trout plants will begin after water temperatures grow colder. The NDOW is reminding anglers to retrieve and discard unused or tangled fishing line in trash cans or yellow recycling tubes available at the parks. Volunteers are needed for the Sunset Park Stewards Program, and park anglers are encouraged to contact the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department to get involved.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Cooling water temperatures have trout in a biting mood. Anglers are catching the fish on small spinners and lures, flies, Power Eggs and PowerBait in rainbow, orange or yellow colors. Dacey Reservoir continues to provide good action for largemouth bass, but the bite is slow on Cold Springs and Hay Meadow reservoirs. Hunter-anglers can bag ducks and reel in fish too. Be prepared for inclement weather and skim ice along the edges.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Rainbow PowerBait and night crawlers have been catching rainbow and tiger trout in recent weeks. Cold water temperatures should have brown trout on the prowl. Give them something that looks meaty. The campground’s upper loop has been closed for the season due to cold overnight temperatures.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The trout bite has been good for anglers casting night crawlers or PowerBait. The fish seem to like the rainbow sparkle variety as well as yellow or orange.