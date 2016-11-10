Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Live bait is all around the mouth of Government Wash, with anglers catching striped bass in the 1- to 3-pound range. Anchovies and live shad have been the best baits. Some smallmouths have been caught around the Boulder Beach area from shore using live shad.

LAKE MOHAVE — Coves above the power lines have been producing great catfish. Striper fishing still is good on the north and south ends. Early mornings and evenings have been the best times to catch fish. Warm-water fishing still is going strong on the river. Stripers and catfish are biting on anchovies. Trout-imitation lures are attracting black bass and stripers in and around coves.

LAUGHLIN — Rainbow trout are moving down stream. Anglers are having success at different spots along the river. The casino and Big Bend State Park have been good fishing spots for trout and catfish. Worms will work well for both. PowerBait in yellow or orange have been the go-to colors.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Action has slowed over the past few weeks as autumn is upon us and the warm-water fish are slowing. Rainbow trout have not yet been planted. The Nevada Department of Wildlife cannot start trout plants until the water temperatures in all the stocked ponds are low enough, but, with the great weather this past week, the bluegill, catfish and bass should be more active and biting on mealworms and night crawlers.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Action in the reservoirs has been slow. Rainbows have been taking various powerbait colorations, but few anglers are taking their limits. Fly-fishers have been doing better using dark-colored woolly buggers.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — With the warmer temperatures over the past week, the bass action again has picked up. One angler did well using a black woolly bugger, catching rainbows and bass. Rainbows also are taking the usual rainbow-colored Powerbait and night crawlers.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Reports have been spotty this past week mostly due to the low pressure the reservoir has received. The action has been good for those who have chosen to fish at Echo Canyon, but, if you want a quiet, peaceful place to fish without crowds, this is the location.