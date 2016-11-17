Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are reporting good fishing, with early mornings and late evenings being the best times of day. Live shad can be caught outside Government Wash. Anglers are catching catfish and striped bass in the Boulder Basin area. One angler reports that most of the stripers are coming from depths of about 70 feet. Government Wash, 33-hole and the Boulder Beach area can be great fishing spots. Fishing from beach or boat both are good. Cut anchovy generally is a good choice for catfish and striped bass. A Silver Shad or other spinnerbait might trigger bites from largemouth and smallmouth bass.

LAKE MOHAVE — Fishing action has been fair to good early in the day. Striped bass and black bass are taking baits in coves near the dam. Fishermen are using plastic worms and night crawlers. The Willow Beach area has been slow. Largemouth and smallmouth bass have been taking silver or gray trout imitations outside of Cottonwood Cove.

LAUGHLIN — Striped bass are active and being caught up and down the river. Striper hot spots are around Big Bend State Recreation Area and below the dam. The fish are taking top-water lures and anchovy pieces. Sometimes even the big fish will be taken on small bait and small hooks.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — While bass and bluegill still can be seen swimming in the ponds, action for these fish has slowed. The catfish bite also has been sporadic, with the best times of day being the early mornings and late evenings. The fish are taking night crawlers and stink baits.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Ice has started forming around the edges of the reservoirs during the overnight hours but quickly melts off with the rising sun. Trout have been taking lures and flies on most of the waters, as well as PowerBait and worms.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Rainbow trout have been hitting well on spinners such as Mepp’s with gold blades and red spots. Fly-fishers have been catching fish with black or dark olive Woolly Buggers. Bait fishers have been finding success off the dam using night crawlers or garlic-flavored baits.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Rainbows have been hitting well off the dam and seem to prefer garlic-flavored PowerBait. Bass and crappie action has been slow due to cold water temperatures.