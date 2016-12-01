Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Anglers have found good action right after sunrise. Live threadfin shad can be found outside Government Wash, with stripers lurking nearby. Anchovies have been the most preferred bait, but some fishermen are using imitation shad lures as well. Catfish and stripers are taking the imitations. Catfish have been found around the Hemenway fishing pier and black bass in shoreline vegetation near Callville Bay.

LAKE MOHAVE — Catfish have been taking chicken livers and anchovies in and around Katherine Landing, while anglers have been catching striped bass and black bass outside of Cottonwood Cove. Coves are the place to be for early-morning fishing. Imitation rainbow trout or threadfin shad baits are fooling the fish.

LAUGHLIN — Trout fishing is good on the river. The fish have been stocked below the dam and near Bullhead City Community Park on the Arizona side. Anglers have been catching small stripers below Davis Dam and from there downstream. There are reports of 10-pound stripers coming from the area north of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anglers also are catching stripers along Casino Row.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Due to mechanical issues, the trout plant scheduled for last week was postponed. Barring unforeseen circumstances, that plant should take place sometime this week. On the stocking schedule is Cold Creek Pond along with the ponds at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi, and Boulder City parks.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Cold winds and snow flurries made for dismal conditions over the weekend, keeping most anglers off the waters. Ice has started forming along the shoreline around most of the reservoirs.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — A little snow and cold temperatures moved in over the weekend, leaving ice along the shoreline. The holiday weekend saw few anglers at the park, but several limited out with 12- to 14-inch fish. For bait anglers, chartreuse sparkle PowerBait was the ticket, while lure and fly-fishers did well with small spinners and Woolly Buggers.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The state park saw little activity over the holiday weekend, but the few anglers who braved the cooler elements did well for rainbow trout. Rainbow and chartreuse PowerBait fooled the fish.

UPCOMING EVENTS — The Las Vegas Fly-Fishing Club, the Southern Nevada Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Las Vegas Jr. Fly-Fishing Club will hold their December meeting Dec. 11 at Floyd Lamb Park in the Old Ranch House from noon to 4 p.m. Those interested in learning more about fly-fishing and casting a fly rod are invited to attend. Visit www.sntrout.com for more information.