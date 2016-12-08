Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — With the cold mornings upon us, fishing action has slowed. Those who brave the early mornings have been having success with striped bass. Also, shad are plentiful outside Government Wash. Anglers are having good luck with shad-imitation lures while fishing for stripers as well.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striped bass moving down the river have mostly been in the 1- to 4-pound range. Some visitors from up north brought in a few stripers in the 4- to 5-pound range. Fishing has been best north of Cottonwood Cove and at the end, just outside Katherine Landing.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing has been good. Anglers have been going after striped bass and rainbow trout. PowerBait in orange or rainbow color for trout has been the first pick. Also, anglers fishing for trout liked spinners or Panther Martin spotted yellow.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Trout stocking began last week and will continue weekly barring difficulties with trucks or personnel to bring in fish. Over the weekend, fish were hitting on small spinning lures, such as silver Super Dupers and small crappie jigs. Keep in mind that “catch and release” is a great way to fish, but the fish must be released gently into the water, and the limit per day and in possession is three fish.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The ponds are mostly covered with thin ice, with areas over open water disappearing with the colder temperatures. The ice is unsafe to walk on.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Dropping temperatures have left most of the reservoir covered with a thin layer of ice. Some anglers have found a few open spots or broken the ice along the shoreline to find success for rainbows using powerbait or nightcrawlers.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The reservoir hasn’t seen much action this past week due to the thin layer of ice, which is unsafe to walk on.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Las Vegas Fly-Fishing Club, the Southern Nevada Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Las Vegas Jr. Fly-Fishing Club will hold their December meeting on Sunday at Floyd Lamb Park in the Old Ranch House from noon to 4 p.m. Those interested in learning more about fly-fishing are invited to attend. Visit www.sntrout.com for more information.