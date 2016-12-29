Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Anglers have found action for black bass in the Callville Bay area. Striped bass can be taken with cut anchovies, though live shad generally are the most productive bait for still fishing. Watch for the birds; they will let you know where to look for baitfish and stripers. Be prepared to fish deep during the day.

LAKE MOHAVE — Black bass action has been sluggish, but anglers have found success for striped bass. Cut anchovies and swimbaits have been catching the fish between Davis Dam and the power lines.

LAUGHLIN — Rainbow trout plants have resulted in good fishing below Davis Dam and from south beyond Big Bend. Be aware that Arizona is reducing the daily trout limit from Hoover Dam to the California-Nevada state line to five fish beginning Sunday. Along Casino Row and from there south, anglers are finding catfish hidden among the submerged vegetation.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is planting hatchery-reared rainbow trout on a regular basis. These fish provide excellent opportunities for new and young anglers. Keys to success are patience and staying small when it comes to hook selection. Night crawlers, PowerBait, mini marshmallows and salmon eggs will catch the fish. So too will hardware such as the Li’l Jake and Super Duper lures, and Mepp’s, Panther Martin and Rooster Tails spinners. The NDOW is reminding anglers to place unused fishing line in the trash or yellow fishing line receptacles.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The reservoirs are covered with thin ice, and conditions remain questionable. There have been reports of some open water, but, if there is, it will be inaccessible.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Overnight temperatures have dropped as low as minus-22 degrees, and conditions are good for ice fishing. Park rangers recommend night crawlers, PowerBait, or white and pink jigs. Preparations are underway for the annual ice golf tournament scheduled for Jan. 14. Participants use tennis balls, and plans call for food, drinks and fun. Contact park personnel at 775-962-5102 for ice conditions and event details.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Ice conditions are improving but remain on the questionable side. Be sure to call State Park personnel at 775-962-5102 to check on ice conditions before making the trip or venturing on the ice.

UPCOMING EVENTS — Please check www.NDOW.org for fishing-related classes and other events.