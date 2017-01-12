Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Despite unsettled weather conditions, the north end of Boulder Basin has had fishermen talking. Anglers are finding good action for striped bass at the mouth of Government Wash. Stripers and black bass are taking baits near Callville Bay as well. The striped bass are taking anchovies near the bottom. Be mindful of windy conditions.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striped bass fishing has been hit or miss, though shore anglers have found success with cut anchovies. Watch for birds feeding on baitfish, and the bass won’t be far behind. Check the weather conditions before you head out, and watch for heavy rain and high winds.

LAUGHLIN — Reports from the river are slow, but one young angler recently caught her first trout while using a PowerBait mouse tail. She brought her catch into Rusty’s Riviera Marina to show it off. Water levels are fluctuating, so anglers should be careful of their footing while working along the shoreline.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The local ponds are on the trout-stocking schedule this week. Planter rainbows generally will bite on night crawlers, mealworms, PowerBait, Power Eggs, small lures and flies. If casting hardware, consider Rooster Tail, Mepp’s and Panther Martin spinners. For best success, go small with your hook choice, no bigger than size-10 fished on lighter lines. Four-pound test generally is a good option. Be sure to place unwanted fishing line in a trash bin or monofilament recycle drop.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Ice conditions have been fluctuating with intermittent weather conditions. The area’s reservoirs are fed by warm springs, which undermines the ice near the inflows. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is reminding anglers to use extreme caution when venturing out on the ice. Anglers found good fishing at Dacey this past week. The ice has been about 6 inches thick near the boat ramp.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Ice is measuring between 7 and 11 inches across the reservoir. Anglers have found good fishing for rainbow and brown trout while using a variety of baits and jigs. Spring Valley State Park will hold its annual Ice Hole Golf Tournament on Saturday. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. and will be followed by an ice fishing class at noon. Call 775-962-5102 for more information on these events or current ice conditions.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — A lucky angler pulled a 6-pound largemouth bass through the ice near the dam last week. He was successful again this week, reeling in a few smaller bass using a chartreuse jig with a spinning blade. Rainbow trout also are hitting well on the usual baits, such as night crawlers, mealworms and PowerBait. The ice reportedly is between 5 and 6 inches thick, but be sure to check current conditions before venturing onto the ice. Call 775-962-5103 for up-to-date information.