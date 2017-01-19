Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are finding success for threadfin shad and striped bass in the Las Vegas Bay area. The Overton Arm is worth a try for striped bass, black bass and crappie. Boaters have found the fish at depths around 40 feet. Anchovies are working for striped bass, and silver Rapalas are catching black bass.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striped bass are biting out of Willow Beach and Katherine Landing. Some fishermen found good action for 3- to 5-pound stripers while fishing with anchovies during a recent rain storm. Coves north and south of Cottonwood Cove are a good starting point when looking for largemouth and smallmouth bass.

LAUGHLIN — Winter storms have kept many anglers away, and reports from the river are limited. Staff from the Willow Beach Hatchery planted trout at Davis Camp and Bullhead City Park. One more plant is planned for January, and three are scheduled in February. If you don’t plan to keep the trout, please release them as quickly as possible. They will help to keep down the caddis fly population.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset and Veterans Memorial parks were planted with rainbow trout the week of Jan. 9. Barring unforeseen problems, the Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to stock these waters weekly until the water is too warm to support these cold-water fish. Baits that usually work well this time of year are PowerBait in rainbow or chartreuse colorations, night crawlers, mealworms and mini-marshmallows with salmon eggs. Small lures, such as Kastmasters, Super Dupers and Rooster Tails, also work well for the fish. If the water is clear, use bright-colored lures, and, if the water is dark, use dark, natural-colored baits with less flash.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Ice conditions have been fluctuating around the area due to storm activity that has dumped a lot of water. The NDOW is encouraging anglers to use extreme caution when venturing onto the ice.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The ice is measuring more than 10 inches thick across most of the reservoir. This past week saw a lot of action, with anglers limiting out. Rainbow trout averaged between 11 and 13 inches. Bait fishermen found good success using worms or PowerBait in orange, green or rainbow colorations. A few nice browns between 15 and 16 inches took brightly colored jigs through the ice. Call 775-962-5102 for current ice conditions.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Water levels rose this week with the storm fronts that passed through, but that left the middle of the lake with good ice, while the edges are thin and unsafe. Call 775-962-5103 for current ice conditions.