Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — When windy conditions have eased up enough for anglers to get on the water, they have been rewarded with good fishing for striped bass in 40- to 50-foot depths. Grebes and other predatory aquatic birds have been the ticket for finding bait fish. Find the birds, find the bait and then find the fish. If shad or anchovies aren’t catching the fish try, a jigging spoon.

LAKE MOHAVE — Fishermen are catching stocked rainbow trout and striped bass out of Willow Beach. The Willow Beach Marina store posted weekend photographs of lucky anglers hoisting rainbow trout and large stripers. The line sides are taking swimbaits in trout patterns by Savage Gear, AC Plugs, Spro and others. Anglers also are using anchovies in the evenings and early mornings. For rainbow trout, try commercial baits such as PowerBait, natural baits such as worms and a variety of hardware. Panther Martins, Mepp’s spinners, Li’l Jakes and Super Dupers will catch trout. So too will flies.

LAUGHLIN — Rainbow trout were stocked at Davis Camp and Bullhead City Community Park. The fish will hold in these areas for a couple of days before moving down stream. PowerBait and worms are enticing these fish. Work your bait in eddies and in the seams where fast water and slow water meet. Anchovies are catching striped bass near Davis Dam and Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anglers are having success from boat and shore.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — A Nevada Department of Wildlife rainbow trout plant is slated for this week in most of the ponds. The average size of the fish is 9½ inches. They usually will take a variety of baits, from processed PowerBait to mini marshmallows with a salmon egg. Don’t get stuck on one type of bait or lure, especially if you’re unsuccessful. Switching up your technique or bait might be the best thing you do this week.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Rain, rain and more rain has been the theme this week at this Nye County fishing destination. The rain has left a lot of open water on each of the reservoirs, as well as muddy conditions. Roads are in tough shape, and 4-wheel drive vehicles are recommended. Be prepared for quick changes in weather and temperature.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Five days of rain has made for open water on the upper end of the reservoir and unsafe thin ice over the rest. Murky water conditions resulting from storm runoff is making for slow fishing where the ice is gone.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The reservoir is completely full and ice-free, and water is flowing over the spillway. Murky conditions and five days of rain have kept things quiet, with little fishing activity.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — The new Las Vegas Family Fishing Club will hold its first meeting at 2 p.m. March 5 at the NDOW Las Vegas office, 4747 Vegas Drive. This club is for families of all ages. Its purpose is to introduce participants to the various forms of fishing, from bait fishing to fly fishing. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.