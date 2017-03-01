Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is reminding anglers that the new license year started Wednesday. Fishing licenses for 2017 are available online and through license vendors. Anglers are finding good fishing for catfish and striped bass during the overnights. Warming water temperatures have largemouth bass action picking up in coves with vegetation. Anglers fishing from shore and boat have been successful in the Boulder Basin.

LAKE MOHAVE — Largemouth bass action is picking up in the coves outside of Cottonwood Cove, and striped bass are taking anchovies in deep water near the dam. Rainbow trout imitations are fooling stripers near Willow Beach, and anglers are catching stocked rainbows with worms.

LAUGHLIN — Baits are catching catfish in the 1- to 3-pound range near the Big Bend of the Colorado River State Recreation Area. Swimbaits and other trout imitations are taking striped bass. Boaters are catching stocked rainbows from Casino Row to the Big Bend. Shore fishing has been slow.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Rough weather has kept most people away from the ponds, but warming temperatures should heat up the action for those trying their luck. The NDOW stocked additional rainbow trout in the ponds at Floyd Lamb Park and Cold Creek earlier this week with fish from its Spring Creek Rearing Station. The other urban ponds received the usual weekly load of fish from the Mason Valley Hatchery.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Inclement weather continues to hold anglers at bay. Snow storms moved in just as the area was drying up. The rains filled the reservoirs, however, and they are free of ice.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Freezing overnight temperatures have kept a thin layer of ice around the dock area, but the rest of the reservoir is ice free. The water remains murky, and catch success rates for those braving the elements have been slow.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The lake is full and free of ice but murky. Cold temperatures and snow have kept most people away from the lake this week.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — The first meeting of the new Las Vegas Family Fishing Club is slated for Sunday. This club is for families interested in learning about the various techniques for catching fish and replaces the Junior Fly Fishing Club. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.