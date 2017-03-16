Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are catching striped bass, catfish and black bass. Striper action has been quickest in the Boulder Basin, and catfish are taking baits in the Government Wash area. Both fish are hitting on anchovies. Black bass are active out of Callville Bay. Look for the fish in areas with vegetation. Fishing was sluggish over the weekend near Echo Bay, though anglers caught a few stripers. An algae bloom made the water murky.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striped bass are active and moving up and down the north end of the lake. Anglers report limited success from the pier at Willow Beach, while others have caught stripers from their boats. Anchovies have been the most productive bait, but swimbaits generally are a good option. Reports about rainbow trout have been limited. The limit for trout has been reduced to five fish at Willow Beach.

LAUGHLIN — Striped bass are active along the river, and anglers are finding success while fishing from boats with anchovies. PowerBait is fooling rainbow trout. Some say the pink color is working the best this year. The trout are a holding away from shore, so boaters are faring better than shore anglers. Look for trout in seams where fast water and slow water meet.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Despite the recent fish plants, rainbow trout action has been slow this week. This typically is the case when daytime temperatures begin climbing. The bite should start improving as the warmer weather settles in. Anglers also should see improved action for sunfish.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Angler success has improved this past week, with rainbow trout taking a variety of baits. Also productive are small spinners and jigs. Morning action has been the best. Windy conditions make things difficult in the afternoons.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The reservoir is full, and the fish action picked up this past week. One angler did well in recent days while using a Mepp’s spinner along the tules near the spillway. While the lure fishing has been good, those using PowerBait and other man-made baits haven’t fared near as well. The water remains murky.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The reservoir is full, but the level is starting to drop as it usually does this time of year. Bait and lure action has been slow, probably due to continued murky water. Fishing should improve following the rainbow trout plant scheduled for this week.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — The next meeting of the Las Vegas Family Fishing Club is set for April 2 at Cold Creek Pond in the Spring Mountains. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will provide instruction in the use of various types of fishing rods and bait and lure selection. Participants also will have the chance to learn about fly-fishing. This is a free program, but a Nevada fishing license is required for those 12 years and older. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.