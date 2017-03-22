Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — The striped bass are active in the Boulder Basin. Anglers are catching the line sides on cut anchovies, as well as swimbaits and crankbaits. Shad are the primary forage for predatory fish in Lake Mead, so lures that imitate shad often will fool stripers and other bass. Black bass are active and nesting. To insure nesting success, anglers are encouraged to practice catch-and-release fishing during the spawn.

LAKE MOHAVE — Good weather and excellent fishing conditions produced great catches over the weekend, including striped bass at Willow Beach. Fish weighing from 7 to 9 pounds were reeled in from the pier and on the water near mile marker 52. The fish were taken on anchovies and AC Plugs. Personnel from the Willow Beach Fish Hatchery Black plant trout each Friday. Black bass are active in coves with vegetation, especially those north and south of Cottonwood Cove.

LAUGHLIN — Pink- and rainbow-colored PowerBait are working for trout moving south from Davis Dam. Striped bass are moving downriver right behind them. Anchovies, trout imitations and other swimbaits will catch the stripers. Catfish are taking baits in the area near Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Check weather conditions before heading for the water.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has concluded its seasonal trout plants at the urban ponds, but holdover fish will bite into late spring. The catfish plants won’t begin until next month, but there still are lots of fish to be had. This time of year is important to the populations of sunfish and bass, as it is spawning season. Anglers are seeing largemouth bass in the shallows. The NDOW is encouraging anglers who fish for bass to release them during the spawn. Doing so will help maintain healthy populations of the popular sport fish.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The management area is in good condition going into the spring. Area personnel have been out blading the roads to improve access. Warm weather has led to an increase in fishing and camping activity. The NDOW planted about 15,000 rainbow trout at Hay Meadow Reservoir. Anglers have enjoyed good success, but old weeds that have surfaced and blown toward shore are making shore fishing difficult on most of the reservoirs.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Angling success improved this past week. Fishermen are catching rainbow trout primarily with small spinners and PowerBait. Water clarity is improving. One angler landed a 21-inch brown trout over the weekend with a red and white Mepp’s spinner. The NDOW is scheduled to plant 2,500 rainbow trout and 2,500 tiger trout during the next two weeks. All facilities are open in the campgrounds.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Action was good this past week with improving water clarity for those fishing along the dam and shoreline. NDOW plans call for the release of 5,000 rainbow trout within the next two weeks.

UPCOMING EVENT — The Las Vegas Family Fishing Club will meet April 2 at Cold Creek Pond in the Spring Mountains. The NDOW will provide loaner equipment of various styles and instruction on its use. Participants will learn about baits, lures and fly-fishing. There is no cost for this program, but a Nevada fishing license is required for those 12 years and older. The NDOW also will release approximately 200 baby trout into the pond to conclude this season’s Trout in the Classroom program and invites the public to assist. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.