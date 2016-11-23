Nevada Fishing Report, Nov. 24, 2016

LAKE MEAD – As the weather has cooled down, so has the fishing. Those anglers that are getting out are catching in the mornings and at night. Catfish have been more active at night. The Vegas Wash is still really popular to catch with live bait for stripers and catfish. Around Callville Bay, fishermen are having success with largemouth and smallmouth bass.

LAKE MOHAVE – Black bass and striper fishing is still doing well around the lower end south of Cottonwood Cove to the dam. Fishermen are having success with imitation lures or anchovies for stripers off the boat. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fishers are having success with live bait.

LAUGHLIN – Trout fishing is great from the dam down to Big Bend State Park. Yellow and orange PowerBait is the favorite trout bait. Striper fishing is better down toward the marsh areas past the casino. Anglers are catching small stripers from shore using anchovies.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS – Rainbow trout plants were planned to begin this week, but due to truck problems the start stocking date has been pushed back to the week of Nov. 30. Bluegill, bass and catfish action has slowed down with the cooling water temps, but may still take mealworms or night crawlers during the warmer afternoon temps.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA – Haymeadow and Cold Springs were fishing well this past week, with anglers finding success from the dams as well as off of boats. Adams-Mcgill has been seeing early morning ice in the shallows while Dacey has been continuing to have aquatic vegetation that’s making it difficult to fish from the dam or to launch watercraft.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR – Despite cooler temps and weekend rain, the conditions have been good and all facilities remain open. The rainbows have been hitting well on black wooly buggers or silver Mepps spinners for the lure fishermen; while the bait dunkers are still having success using garlic flavored PowerBait. Water quality is very good.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR – Fishing off the dam has been really good this past week for the anglers using garlic flavored PowerBait. The rainbows are also taking a variety of small spinning lures or flies.