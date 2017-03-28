New race gives runners a chance to explore Valley of Fire

The idea came to her years ago but this weekend, Joyce Forier will finally see it come to fruition.

Forier wanted to create a “appetizer” of the Vegas Valley Voyage, a 150-mile overland stage race, that was a little more attainable so she came up with the Rally in the Valley of Fire, of which she is the organizer and race director.

The new race is a three-day running festival for some with two nights of camping, though it also includes shorter options.

Other options include a single-day half marathon Friday, Saturday or Sunday or an 8.25-mile race or 5K on Sunday.

The three-day festival includes entrance to Valley of Fire State Park for three days and overnight camping Friday and Saturday in the park as well as meals from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon among other things.

Each day’s route offers different views within Valley of Fire and those signed up for the festival can choose their distance for Sunday’s race.

Forier said the whole race will have around a total of 125 participants with 15 or under participating in the camping portion.

“It’s definitely much more of a boutique race,” Forier said.

Online registration is now closed, but on-site cash only registration is still an option for those interested. The three-day festival is $550, while the half marathons are $120, 8.25-mile race is $110 and 5K is $55.

“We only opened registration back in December so we didn’t have a tremendous amount of lead time as far as getting the word out and getting on people’s racing calendars,” Forier said. “I think it’s a great start and I’m just aiming for them to have an absolute fantastic time and to kind of grow the event a little bit next year.”

LEE CANYON CLOSING SUNDAY

Las Vegans looking to get a few last ski runs in at Lee Canyon will have until Sunday.

Closing weekend, dubbed Feel Good Weekend, will be held Friday-Sunday and a portion of every lift ticket sold will go to High Fives Foundation.

Friday will feature live music and giveaways while Saturday is island-themed and people are encouraged to dress the part. Sunday’s final day will feature a pond skim contest and more music and giveaways.

“Lee Canyon has had a great winter season, and we’ll be celebrating with snowgoers all weekend long to give old man winter a proper sendoff,” Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director said. “Closing is always bittersweet, but we look forward to an epic summer season.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.