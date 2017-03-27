Posted 

5 Raiders players to watch until team moves to Las Vegas

November 27, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) grabs the football on a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1, not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark (62) during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) dives for the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, left, after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. (Joe Mahoney/AP)

In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook passes against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. The Raiders are going with rookie Connor Cook at quarterback in their wild-card game against the Texans. Cook gets the nod with Pro Bowler Derek Carr out with a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin nursing a shoulder injury that could make it tough for him to practice enough before Saturday's game at Houston. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Raiders 24-6. (Joe Mahoney/AP)

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) works in the pocket as Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) defends during the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) pursues Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL football game, in Houston. (Eric Gay, File/AP)

In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) lines up during the team's NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Oakland, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File/AP)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin celebrates a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

By Mark Anderson
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Now that the Raiders are on their way to Las Vegas, fans need to know who exactly is coming.

Well, OK, no one knows for sure which players will be on the team when it relocates to Las Vegas, be it in 2018 or beyond, but here are the key Raiders to keep an eye on as they play at least one more season in Oakland, California:

DEFENSIVE END KHALIL MACK

He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after recording 11 sacks, intercepting six passes and forcing five fumbles. He has 26 sacks in the past two seasons combined. He’s a hybrid end/linebacker who was selected to two spots on The Associated Press’ 2015 All-Pro team, the first time that has happened. Gets better late in games, with his 11 fourth-quarter sacks since 2015 the most in the NFL.

QUARTERBACK DEREK CARR

UNLV fans remember him from his record-setting days at Fresno State, and Carr has transferred that success to the Raiders. He took the Raiders from 3-13 as a rookie in 2014 to 12-4 last season. The Raiders were in position to try to claim a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs last season before Carr broke his right leg. He has thrown for more than 3,000 yards in each of his three seasons, and last season he tossed 28 touchdown passes to six interceptions.

WIDE RECEIVER AMARI COOPER

He quickly established himself as one of the league’s top receivers with 155 catches for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns in his two seasons. The Raiders’ acquisition of free agent Cordarrelle Patterson should stretch the field and create more opportunities for Cooper to make plays. He faced more double teams late last season, catching 12 passes for 173 yards in his final six games compared with 52 receptions for 787 yards before then.

LEFT GUARD KELECHI OSEMELE

He was named first-team All-Pro in his first season in Oakland after spending the previous four years with the Baltimore Ravens. Osemele was a major reason behind the Raiders’ effective ground game, which averaged 120.1 yards to rank sixth in the league. The Raiders also led the NFL in allowing the fewest sacks (18), and Pro Football Focus said Osemele didn’t give up any of them and allowed just 11 quarterback pressures.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER BRUCE IRVIN

After playing four years with the Seattle Seahawks, he recorded seven sacks in his debut season with the Raiders. That was the second-highest total of his career, just shy of the eight sacks he had as a rookie in 2012. His six forced fumbles were easily a career high; Irvin had one in each of his first four seasons. With Mack, the Raiders have two players who make it difficult for opposing offenses to focus on stopping just one defender.

Follow all of our Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 