County Commissioner: Raiders file for relocation to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders have applied for relocation to Las Vegas, the franchise confirmed Thursday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, who serves as the chairman of the Clark County Board of Commissioners, announced the move Thursday morning.

“I’m excited about the fact that this is moving forward,” Sisolak said. “I thank the Raiders for their commitment. I thank the Adelson family for being an integral part of this. I look forward to the league meeting and the owners approving it.”

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

For months, Davis said he was committed to the stadium plan that was passed by Nevada lawmakers in October. A 65,000-seat, $1.9 billion domed stadium in Las Vegas calls for $750 million in public funding from a Clark County hotel room tax increase, plus contributions of $650 million from the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson and $500 million from the Raiders.

The Raiders have been considering a move to Las Vegas since early last year when they were presented a stadium proposal last January. Only last month at an owners meeting did the league seem to warm to Las Vegas, a city the NFL has been weary of because its legalized sports gaming.

The team now awaits approval of the NFL owners, who must give 75 percent approval or 24 of 32 votes. That vote could come as soon as the NFL annual meeting in late March in Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

