Former linebacker Bart Scott sees big potential for NFL in Las Vegas

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott can’t wait to see Las Vegas get an NFL team.

His thinking extends beyond just the excitement of what it could mean for the league he starred in for a decade. The CBS television analyst believes a potential move by the Raiders would be a boon for the Southern Nevada economy.

“How awesome would that be?” he told the Review-Journal at Red Rock Resort on Friday.

Scott believes fans would make the trip specifically for the games and even tourists who didn’t necessarily come to Las Vegas for the game would have a reason to stick around an extra day.

“When you think about coming to Las Vegas, usually you’re wrapping it up and getting on that plane on Sunday. Not if the Raiders are here,” he said. “You’re going to get another day of hotel sales, another day of gambling. They might spend on the slots a little bit, they might go to the buffet. They might go to the spa. I think it could only be good for the economy.”

Scott was in Las Vegas speaking to a group of veteran UFC athletes at a summit the organization put together to educate them on preparing for life after fighting. He was appearing as part of his role with Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment.

The former star with the Ravens and Jets scoffed at even the thought Las Vegas road games could present a distraction for players in the league.

“Have you ever heard of Miami, Los Angeles or New York?” he asked. “Are those not equally as dynamic of cities, full of entertainment all night? Come on, man. Give us credit. We’re professionals. Don’t disrespect us like that. News flash: They go to London, too.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.