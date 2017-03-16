Former Raiders CEO says late Davis would be ‘torn’ over Las Vegas move

There might not be many people who know the late Al Davis better than former Raiders CEO Amy Trask.

So when Trask, who held her position with the team from 1997-2013, joined The Rich Eisen Show on the Audience Network on Wednesday, she was speaking from experience when she said the late owner would be torn about his team potentially moving to Las Vegas.

“I think he’d be heartbroken to see the team leave,” Trask said on the show. “But I also think he’d love the Las Vegas market and be thrilled the team had a magnificent stadium.”

Trask said she discussed the Las Vegas market with Davis when he was still living and he thought it was “terrific.” But she thought he might have had a hard time leaving Alameda County, after moving the team there from Los Angeles in 1995.

Of course, having a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat stadium on the table would have made his decision difficult.

”Fundamentally and ultimately, what Al wanted was for the organization to succeed. And to have a magnificent stadium,” Trask said. “So that would please him. But he also articulated to me that he wanted to see it remain in Oakland.”

The NFL owners will meet from March 26-29 to consider the Raiders plan to relocate to Las Vegas, and Trask said she’s not sure whether the team will get the 24 necessary votes from the team owners to get a move approved.

”There are times I think it’s fairly certain it’s going to occur but I learned years and years ago, and this was my experience in every owners meeting I ever attended, you really don’t know how a vote will go until you walk in that room for the vote to be taken,” Trask said. “So even though many signs point to yes, I don’t think it’s for sure yet.”

