Here’s the timeline leading up to approval of Raiders’ move to Las Vegas

A look at all the steps that took place before NFL owners approved the Raiders’ application to move to Las Vegas:

1982: Raiders relocated from Oakland to Los Angeles to play at the Memorial Coliseum.

1987: Los Angeles suburb Irwindale courted Raiders to move. Stadium was never built.

June 23, 1995: Raiders left Los Angeles to move back to Oakland for a renovated Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

January 2013: Raiders’ lease expired in Oakland. Team signed lease on a year-to-year basis.

July 29, 2014: Mark Davis, who inherited the team after his father’s death in 2011, confirmed he talked to San Antonio officials about moving the team to Texas.

Feb. 20, 2015: Raiders and San Diego Chargers announced plans for a new stadium complex in Carson, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.

April 15, 2015: The stadium plan for the Chargers and Raiders collected enough petition signatures to go before the city council.

April 21, 2015: City of Carson approves a $1.7 billion NFL stadium project.

May 19, 2015: The transaction for a land deal of 170 acres closed in Carson, paving the way for a football stadium to be built. The project awaited approval from the NFL.

Oct. 30, 2015: Davis told Oakland town hall he was committed to finding a stadium solution in Oakland if a stadium can be built.

Jan. 4, 2016: After talks for a new stadium went nowhere, the Raiders, along with the Rams and Chargers, filed paperwork to relocate to Los Angeles.

Jan. 12, 2016: The NFL relocation committee voted to back the Raiders-Chargers plan for Carson in the morning.

Jan. 12, 2016: In the afternoon, NFL owners voted to allow the Rams to move to Los Angeles from St. Louis and gave the Chargers first option as a second team in the Rams’ new stadium if they chose to leave San Diego within a year. The Raiders were allotted second option.

Jan. 14, 2016: Former Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs, a longtime San Antonio resident, renewed his pitch for the Raiders to move to the Texas city.

Jan. 24, 2016: ESPN reported Raiders were open to moving to San Diego if Los Angeles option fell through.

Jan. 26, 2016: Multiple reports said the Raiders started work on a one-year lease with O.co Coliseum in Oakland.

Jan. 28, 2016: Mark Davis was scheduled to meet with Las Vegas Sands Corp. president Sheldon Adelson about moving the Raiders to a proposed domed stadium near the Strip.

April 28, 2016: Raiders owner Mark Davis announced he would like to move the team to Las Vegas and pledged $500 million toward a new domed stadium.

May 20, 2016: Patriots owner Robert Kraft told USA Today Sports that the Raiders moving to Las Vegas “would be good for the NFL.”

May 24, 2016: Raiders owner Mark Davis said he was “very optimistic” about a move to Las Vegas during an NFL owners meeting in North Carolina. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said talks were “very premature.”

June 27, 2016: A group comprising the Raiders, casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Majestic Realty narrowed the stadium site to four locations.

Aug. 20, 2016: Raiders filed trademark for name “Las Vegas Raiders,” according to a Forbes report.

Aug. 25, 2016: Developers settled on a $1.9 billion budget for new stadium, as well as a location west of Interstate 15 across from Mandalay Bay.

Sept. 15, 2016: Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee sent a proposal to Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval for a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas, requiring $750 million of public money financed through an increase in the hotel room tax.

Sept. 18, 2016: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said “a lot has to happen” for the Raiders to move to Las Vegas.

Sept. 20, 2016: An investment group in Oakland connected to Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott offered to purchase Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to prevent the Raiders from leaving the city for Las Vegas or Los Angeles, according to a report from the East Bay Times.

Sept. 25, 2016: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones urged Nevada lawmakers to be aggressive in bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas.

Oct. 5, 2016: Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval called a special legislative session to consider financing for a 65,000-seat football stadium and convention center expansion in Las Vegas.

Oct. 10, 2016: A special session of the Nevada Legislature began to discuss financing for a new NFL stadium in Las Vegas.

Oct. 14, 2016: Nevada Senate and Assembly passed amended Senate Bill 1, approving financing for a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas.

Oct. 17, 2016: Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval expected to sign Senate Bill 1.

Nov. 2, 2016: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Las Vegas has “strong case” to get the Raiders.

Nov. 15, 2016: Clark County commissioners appointed three members to a stadium authority board and approved hotel room tax increases to officially enact financing of the stadium.

Nov. 30, 2016: Ronnie Lott’s investment group reportedly pledged $600 million in private money toward a new stadium near the Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders were not part of the negotiations.

Dec. 13, 2016: Oakland city and county officials approved opening negotiations on a potential $1.3 billion stadium project that would include $350 million in public money.

Dec. 14, 2016: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league “has not made great progress in Oakland.” He also said “there are some real strengths to the Las Vegas market.”

Jan. 11, 2017: Davis appeared before the NFL’s stadium and finance committees to give an update on his efforts to move his team.

Jan. 19, 2017: Raiders filed with the NFL to move to Las Vegas.

Jan. 27, 2017: Several state and county lawmakers expressed surprise at a proposal for the Raiders to pay $1 a year in rent to use a new 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas.

Jan. 30, 2017: The family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson withdrew as investors in a proposed stadium.

Feb. 1, 2017: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said no team owner or even a stadium owner can have any ownership stake in a casino during his news conference before the Super Bowl, in comments seemingly aimed directly at the Raiders.

Feb. 3, 2017: Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas was not in jeopardy and he was confident Davis can find another financing partner.

Feb. 9, 2017: Raiders president Marc Badain apologized for a draft lease that would have restricted UNLV’s use of the proposed stadium. He also said the team was still committed to moving to Las Vegas.

March 1, 2017: The NFL confirmed it received a new proposal from Fortress Investment Group for a 55,000-seat stadium costing an estimated $1.3 billion to keep the Raiders in Alameda County, California.

March 6, 2017: Davis told NFL owners Bank of America will back the proposed stadium in Las Vegas. Its $650 million stake will be a loan and not an equity stake in the team or the stadium.

March 7, 2017: NFL executive vice president Eric Gruman told the Review-Journal that having Bank of America officials appear at an owners meeting and saying they were prepared to put up financing “carried a lot of weight.”

March 22, 2017: Raiders president Marc Badain met with Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and shared the team’s “cautiously optimistic” view that a vote will take place at the following week’s owners meetings on relocation to Las Vegas.

March 27, 2017: NFL owners voted 31-1 in favor of the Raiders moving from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.