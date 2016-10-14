Here’s what people are saying about the Raiders stadium bill passing

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis is one step closer to getting his NFL team relocated to Las Vegas.

Nevada lawmakers on Friday passed legislation to raise hotel room tax in Clark County to help finance a proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium. The legislation, Senate Bill 1, will be signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday.

Davis has already pledged to move the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas if the proposed stadium is built and three-fourths of the NFL owners approve the move.

Relocation approval from the NFL could come as early as mid-January when the league regularly holds meetings. Davis told the Review-Journal on Friday that he plans to officially apply for relocation next week.

