Here’s what people are saying about the Raiders stadium bill passing

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis is one step closer to getting his NFL team relocated to Las Vegas.
Nevada lawmakers on Friday passed legislation to raise hotel room tax in Clark County to help finance a proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium. The legislation, Senate Bill 1, will be signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday.
Davis has already pledged to move the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas if the proposed stadium is built and three-fourths of the NFL owners approve the move.
Relocation approval from the NFL could come as early as mid-January when the league regularly holds meetings. Davis told the Review-Journal on Friday that he plans to officially apply for relocation next week.
Here’s a look at the reaction on Twitter:
Raiders Statement: https://t.co/Fg30Cqs3cX pic.twitter.com/kxGFUNN3KR— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 14, 2016
#LasVegasRaiders #LetsDoThis https://t.co/4q46ChSbnE— jay lang (@jag618) October 14, 2016
Raiders are headed to Vegas.... #GoodbyeOakland #HelloVegas #LasVegasRaiders— J.G. Wentworth (@NoGloveNoLove5) October 14, 2016
We could be movin' 2 Vegas! #LasVegasRaiders I like the sound of that! #RaiderNation #WinLoseOrTieRaidersTillIDie— Cory Gregg (@CoryGregg) October 14, 2016
#LasVegasRaiders This makes me sad— andrew flavell (@andrewjflavell) October 14, 2016
Wonder how many games the #oaklandraiders sell THIS year? #LasVegasRaiders #LasVegas #NFL https://t.co/kqYH32yFXz— THE #BillsFireman (@ngff384) October 14, 2016
Absolutely Love the idea of the Raiders moving to Vegas it's close to where I live & maybe I can finally see a game #LasVegasRaiders— aly (@AlyOrti) October 14, 2016
4 1 record ? Time to move to Vegas #LasVegasRaiders— Teddy Bauza (@tbauza17) October 14, 2016
Let's get the Raiders in Vegas, love the idea. Shorter trips to watch NFL and perfect spot for Pac12 championship game. #LasVegasRaiders— M.O.E (@saltyblockboi) October 14, 2016
This is a Bugsy Siegel moment for #LasVegas. Congrats to @GovSandoval and a hopeful welcome to the #LasVegasRaiders— ryan pulliam (@RNPulliam) October 14, 2016
Man.... What's cooler than cool? Ice cold #LasVegasRaiders #TheyGone https://t.co/CJkXth5mdN— Burning Tom's Money (@dgeisler920) October 14, 2016
BREAKING.. THE NEW LAS VEGAS NFL STADIUM FOR THE RAIDERS HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE NEVADA LEGISLATURE... #LasVegasRaiders pic.twitter.com/neAuRLjnER— Connor McDonald (@CmacTarmac) October 14, 2016
So its the las vegas raiders now??? #LasVegasRaiders— John Yamamoto (@BigJohn_FOB) October 14, 2016
gonna start looking for a house in Vegas because 2020 will be here sooner than you think #LasVegasRaiders #RaiderNation— Lee Ottey (@RaiderNationLee) October 14, 2016
#LasVegasRaiders Yes please— Casey Hofhenke (@Hof23) October 14, 2016
Sounds like the #LasVegasRaiders will become a reality on Monday. Congrats to @CityOfLasVegas on getting the perfect @NFL franchise.— Chris Miccio (@Chris_Miccio) October 14, 2016
Las Vegas doesn't need the #LasVegasRaiders. Or even #NHL. The city would support #NBA first, #MLS second. #vegas— James P. Reza (@AuthenticVegas) October 14, 2016
Looks like my beloved #Raiders might be moving. Nevada Assembly approvess Stadium bill. #LasVegasRaiders— Abe_Ramos (@Abe_Ramos) October 14, 2016
The #LasVegasRaiders.....it has a nice ring to it! Feel bad for the fans in #Oakland though. #NFL #Raiders #Vegas— Jay Hammond (@NYYankees4life) October 14, 2016
