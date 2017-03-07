NFL waiting for more information for Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas

LANTANA, Fla. – A key NFL executive told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that Bank of America’s loan offer to the Oakland Raiders to help finance a planned $1.9-billion stadium is a critical piece of the relocation puzzle but that other important pieces must be put in place before owners vote on a proposed move to Las Vegas.

“That gave (finance and stadium) committee members a fair amount of confidence that this project could be financed in a traditional manner,’’ said NFL Executive Vice President Eric Grubman. “Bank of America is well-known in the NFL. Having (BOA officials) appear at the (Monday) meeting saying they were prepared to put up the financing carried a lot of weight.’’

But, cautioned Grubman, the committees still need to see other important aspects of the deal completed before they can recommend a vote by the 32 owners. One issue, he said, was the Raiders’ “finalizing their lease’’ with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

The stadium authority board meets Thursday in Las Vegas.

“That is an example of something that the committee is going to be very interested in,’’ Grubman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.