Odds on the Raiders playing at Sam Boyd Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers have changed the moving game by planning to play in the 27,000-seat Stubhub Center for two seasons.

What are the odds the Raiders, who filed Thursday for relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas, will play at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium before the new 65,000-seat domed stadium is built?

Jeff Sherman, Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager, said these would be his odds on the Raiders beginning to play their regular-season games at Sam Boyd Stadium if a new venue is built by 2020:

2017 — 10-1

2018 — 1-2

2019 — 9-4