Pro-stadium forces, including Raiders star Howie Long, expected to rally

Several new supporters, including former Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders great Howie Long, are expected to rally Monday for a proposed $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium in Las Vegas.

A group of gaming, business and community leaders calling itself the Win Win Nevada Coalition has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. in front of UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. The group was formed to back the stadium proposal offered by the family of Sheldon Adelson, Majestic Realty and the Raiders, as well as $1.4 billion in improvements to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The stadium proposal requires $750 million in public funds, financed by a 0.88 percentage-point increase in Clark County’s 12 percent hotel room, which will be considered in a special session of the Nevada Legislature next week. The Raiders have promised to seek NFL approval for the team’s relocation to Las Vegas if Nevada lawmakers approve the room tax increase. The stadium’s private partners would fund the balance of construction costs.

A separate hotel room tax increase would fund the convention center upgrades.

Among the scheduled speakers at the Monday event are Steve Hill, director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the chairman of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee, which recommended the stadium to Gov. Brian Sandoval; former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst, an executive of Caesars Entertainment and a member of the Win Win Nevada Coalition; Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who chairs the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors; Tommy White of Laborers International Union Local 872, which supports the stadium project; and UNLV head football coach Tony Sanchez.

Long, a 13-year defensive end with the Raiders who helped the team win a Super Bowl and was inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame, has been a sports commentator since his retirement.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson.

