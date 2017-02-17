Raiders president has no comment on possible financial backing for Las Vegas stadium

Oakland Raiders president Marc Badain had no comment to the Review-Journal on Friday on whether he has told the NFL that a pair of major financial institutions are prepared to loan hundreds of millions of dollars so the franchise can move ahead with the building of a multi-use stadium in Las Vegas to house one of the league’s iconic franchises.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole tweeted Thursday that, according to a source, two banks will put up $650 million that Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson had pledged but withdrew last month to complete the proposed $1.9-billion domed stadium off the Strip near Interstate 15. The Raiders filed relocation papers with the league to move the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas last month.

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs recently withdrew its financial support after Adelson pulled out of the proposed stadium plan. Lease negotiations collapsed last month between Adelson and Raiders owner-general managing partner Mark Davis. The Raiders’ owner had submitted a lease agreement that offered to pay the Las Vegas Stadium Authority $1 a year in rent for the proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium.

Nevada public funding for $750 million through a hotel tax already has been approved by state legislators.

Davis needs replacement financing in order before the other 31 owners can give the Raiders a thumbs up to relocate from the Bay Area to Nevada. The Raiders need 75 percent of ownership, or 24 votes, for the move to be approved.

The owners’ stadium and finance committees convene March 26-29 in Phoenix in an attempt to determine if the Raiders have made enough progress to warrant a vote. Owners are scheduled to meet in late May in Chicago. At neither meeting are they obligated to vote.

For decades, Davis’ fellow owners have been unhappy that the Raiders’ rank near, or at the bottom, for generating local revenues. That could be blamed on Davis’ father, Al, who never made it a priority to increase those monies, preferring to concentrate his efforts on football operations. But neither has his son made any significant improvement in that area, either.

There is no league-mandated deadlines regarding the Raiders desire to relocate.

Last February, after the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles was approved, Davis signed a one-year lease agreement, including two one-year options, with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Power Authority that kept the franchise in Oakland during the 2016 season.

That ostensibly mans that the Raiders, playing in the nation’s sixth-largest media market, could remain in Oakland through the 2018 season, with or without approval to move to Las Vegas. Thus far, Alameda County politicians have showed no inclination to build the Raiders a new stadium after years of discussions with the Raiders.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.