RJ Sports Editor Bill Bradley, columnist Ed Graney talk Raiders relocation — VIDEO

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis waits for the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., in December 2016. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File/AP)

Review-Journal Sports Editor Bill Bradley returned Wednesday for his bi-weekly lunch chat on Facebook Live. This week RJ sports columnist Ed Graney joined him to give an update on the possible relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

This week’s topics included getting into how the possible relocation is advancing and what is expected in the coming weeks. We also talked March Madness.

