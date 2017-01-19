Timeline of Raiders’ potential move to Las Vegas

1982: Raiders relocate from Oakland to Los Angeles to play at the Memorial Coliseum.

1987: Los Angeles suburb Irwindale courts Raiders to move. Stadium is never built.

June 23, 1995: Raiders leave Los Angeles to move back to Oakland for a renovated Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

January 2013: Raiders’ lease expires in Oakland. Team signs lease on a year-to-year basis.

July 29, 2014: Mark Davis, who inherited the team following his father’s death in 2011, confirmed he talked to San Antonio officials about moving the team to Texas.

Feb. 20, 2015: Raiders and San Diego Chargers announced plans for a new stadium complex in Carson, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.

April 15, 2015: The stadium plan for the Chargers and Raiders collects enough petition signatures to go before the city council.

April 21, 2015: City of Carson approves $1.7 billion NFL stadium project.

May 19, 2015: The transaction for a land deal of 170 acres closes in Carson, paving the way for a football stadium to be built. The project awaits approval from the NFL.

Oct. 30, 2015: Davis tells Oakland town hall that he is committed to finding a stadium solution in Oakland if a stadium can be built.

Jan. 4, 2016: After talks for a new stadium go nowhere, the Raiders, along with the Rams and Chargers, file paperwork to relocate to Los Angeles.

Jan. 12, 2016: The NFL relocation committee votes to back the Raiders-Chargers plan for Carson in the morning.

Jan. 12, 2016: In the afternoon, the NFL owners vote to allow the Rams to move to Los Angeles from St. Louis and give the Chargers first option as a second team in the Rams’ new stadium if they choose to leave San Diego within a year. The Raiders are allotted second option after the Chargers.

Jan. 14, 2016: Former Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs, a longtime San Antonio resident, renews his pitch for the Raiders to move to the Texas city.

Jan. 24, 2016: ESPN reports Raiders are open to moving to San Diego if Los Angeles option falls through.

Jan. 26, 2016: Multiple reports say the Raiders have begun work on a one-year lease with O.co Coliseum in Oakland.

Jan. 28, 2016: Mark Davis is scheduled to meet with Las Vegas Sands Corp. president Sheldon Adelson about moving the Raiders to a proposed domed stadium near the Strip.

April 28, 2016: Raiders owner Mark Davis announces he would like to move the team to Las Vegas, and pledges $500 million toward a new domed stadium.

May 20, 2016: Patriots owner Robert Kraft tells USA TODAY Sports that the Raiders moving to Las Vegas “would be good for the NFL.”

May 24, 2016: Raiders owner Mark Davis says he is “very optimistic” about move to Las Vegas during NFL owners meeting in North Carolina. NFL commissioner says talks are “very premature.”

June 27, 2016: A group comprising the Raiders, casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Majestic Realty narrow stadium site to four locations.

Aug. 20, 2016: Raiders file trademark for name “Las Vegas Raiders,” according to a Forbes report.

Aug. 25, 2016: Developers settle on $1.9 billion budget for new stadium, as well as location west of Interstate 15 across from Mandalay Bay.

Sept. 15, 2016: Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee sends proposal to Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval for $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas, requiring $750 million public money financed through an increase in the hotel room tax.

Sept. 18, 2016: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says “a lot has to happen” in order for the Raiders to move to Las Vegas.

Sept. 20, 2016: An investment group in Oakland connected to Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott offers to purchase Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to prevent the Raiders from leaving the city for Las Vegas or Los Angeles, according to a report from the East Bay Times.

Sept. 25, 2016: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones urges Nevada lawmakers to be aggressive in bringing Raiders to Las Vegas.

Oct. 5, 2016: Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval calls special legislative session to consider financing for 65,000-seat football stadium and convention center expansion in Las Vegas.

Oct. 10, 2016: A special session of the Nevada legislature begins to discuss financing for a new NFL stadium in Las Vegas.

Oct. 14, 2016: Nevada Senate and Assembly pass amended Senate Bill 1, approving financing for a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas.

Oct. 17, 2016: Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval expected to sign Senate Bill 1.

Nov. 2, 2016: Jones states Las Vegas has “strong case” to get Raiders.

Nov. 15, 2016: Clark County commissioners appoint three members to stadium authority board and approve hotel room tax increases to officially enact financing of stadium.

Nov. 30, 2016: Lott’s investment group reportedly pledges $600 million in pricate money towards a new stadium near Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders were not part of negotiations.

Dec. 13, 2016: Oakland city and county officials approved opening negotiations on a potential $1.3 billion stadium project that would include $350 million in public money.

Dec. 14, 2016: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league “has not made great progress in Oakland.” He also says “There are some real strengths to the Las Vegas market.”

Jan. 11, 2017: Davis appears before the NFL’s stadium and finance committees to give an update on his efforts to move his team.

Jan. 19, 2017: Raiders file with the NFL to move to Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.