UNLV, Las Vegas Bowl react to Raiders’ lease proposal

The Oakland Raiders’ proposals to control scheduling and field markings for the proposed new stadium caught Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti by surprise, but he was willing to take a wait-and-see approach.

“The good thing is I’ve met with the Raiders a couple of times now, and so I get the sense that we’d have a good working relationship and there’s really nothing to worry about,” Saccenti said Friday.

But he still wanted to learn more details on the Raiders’ asking for the rights to approve any college football game in the new stadium and for any markings from such events to be completely removed before the local NFL takes the field.

That is, if they take the field in Las Vegas. Though the Raiders have applied to the NFL to relocate to Southern Nevada, at least 24 of the 32 owners must approve the move. A vote is expected in late March at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

Nevada’s state Legislature has approved $750 million in public funds to build the 65,000-seat stadium.

“One of the key components to getting this stadium done was the events would be beyond just what the Raiders were doing,” Saccenti said. “Everybody knew the Raiders would be for 10 dates and UNLV football would be for six additional dates, but the reason this stadium got passed and got some public funding and got everybody behind it was for these special events that would be coming to town.”

UNLV athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy did not comment on the specifics of the Raiders’ proposals.

“We met earlier to develop our proposal and we will be working together with the Raiders and Stadium Authority on all the details,” she said in a statement to the Review-Journal.

Saccenti said he believed any scheduling issues would be resolved, but emphasized the importance of keeping the bowl date before Christmas.

“If we go to the stadium and put our game on that particular date, I would imagine that they’d be willing to work with us and know that there’s something else there that particular weekend,” Saccenti said. “We always have to be before Christmas because I think that’s where we’ll lean on the (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority) for a little extra support. That’s why the game was brought here in the first place was to generate the tourism and drive people to Las Vegas a week before Christmas.”

He also was optimistic any concerns with field markings would be handled in a positive manner, noting he understands why the Raiders want to exercise some control.

“(UNLV is) obviously going to want to have the end zones the way they want to,” Saccenti said. “I don’t know if (coach) Tony (Sanchez) and the athletic department wants to transfer over the diamonds and stars around the names, but I’m sure they’re going to want to personalize the field for UNLV as well given how they’re going to be a big part of that building. It was sold to everybody that UNLV’s going to have a big role and have a big part in it and be a new stadium for them as well.

“I know (the Raiders) are very unhappy with field set-up they have in Oakland. The dirt field. It’s hard as a rock. The grass wasn’t up to par for a football game because it had to be mowed down extra short for a baseball game. So I think they’re just putting everything in writing from the get-go.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.