What Nevada officials think about Raiders’ filing for relocation

Bill Foley, owner of the NHL expansion Vegas Golden Knights:

“I learned many years ago to worry about things that are under my control. I can’t control whether the Raiders come here or don’t come here. One thing I know is the Golden Knights were Las Vegas first major league sports franchise and we are as local as you can get. Our ownership lives here and we are a local team. I don’t know the Raiders will be viewed as a truly local team. Will the owner live here? Will the general manager and coaches live here?”

On the impact the Raiders will have on hockey economically:

“ … I do think our fan bases are different. But we will be competing for corporate sponsors and that might be the only negative because as far as the sponsorship side is concerned Las Vegas maybe isn’t as deep as other markets. If it were my choice, I’d rather they come here in five years rather than three years so we would have more time to grow our corporate sponsorship base in Las Vegas.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said on Twitter:

“Excited that the Raiders have taken another step toward making Las Vegas their home. Las Vegas is ready for major league sports!”

Steve Hill, chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority:

“We appreciate the Raiders’ continued commitment to Las Vegas. Filing their application for relocation with the NFL is a significant and exciting step. … The Stadium Authority Board looks forward to working with Mr. (Mark) Davis and the Raiders organization to help make the Las Vegas Raiders a reality.”

From Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas:

“The Raiders filing a request to move to Las Vegas with the NFL is exciting news and proves Mark Davis is committed to bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas. We are the Entertainment Capital of the World and provide the NFL with a unique opportunity to draw international crowds that will help grow the league across the globe. I am confident that the other NFL team owners will find what many other companies have already learned, that Las Vegas is a great place for business.”

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak.

“My understanding in talking with the Raiders is the next process is, now that the application for relocation has officially been filed with the NFL, they’ll meet with owners, I think it’s in March for a league meeting.

“They’ll make the case to the owners why Las Vegas would be successful for the Raiders and the league, why this would be a good place to call home and convince them that the Raiders are right in their assessment of Las Vegas and hopefully that 24 or more owners will agree. …

“(Owner) Mark Davis and (Raiders President) Marc Badain have been absolutely incredible advocates for this deal and to have this happen. That being said, it would not have happened without the Adelson family, who were involved from the very, very beginning, bringing this idea forward and really getting this community excited about the possibility of having it happen. We’re truly grateful to all of those folks for making this day possible.

“The next big day is going to be after the league votes. Hopefully, we’ve got some big ones ahead of us and this was one step along the way.”

Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of government relations and corporate responsibility for Caesars Entertainment and a member of the nine-member Las Vegas Stadium Authority:

“This is wonderful news for the city of Las Vegas,” said Blackhurst, who was the mayor of Las Vegas during one of its greatest growth periods.

“The Raiders have been great partners, they’ve been honorable and they’ve done what they said they would do. If we become the home of the Raiders, it’s going to be wonderful for all involved, for the Raiders, for the city, for the people who live in Nevada. As I’ve said, this project (building a stadium) is the single-most important tourism generator that we’ve seen in almost the last decade.”

State Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-Las Vegas, on Raiders:

“LVCVA broke a record this year. I think it will add to tourism. I think everyone is looking at that 50 million number for visitors. This adds to it.

“It’s exciting news for our state and exciting news for our constituents.”

