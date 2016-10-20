What NFL writers are saying about the Raiders’ possible move to Las Vegas

What national pro football writers are saying about the Oakland Raiders’ proposed move to Las Vegas:

Jim Trotter, ESPN.com:

There appears to be growing support for Davis among some owners as he has made no progress with Oakland officials over the last few years and was given clearance to file for relocation to Los Angeles earlier this year, though he lost out to Rams owner Stan Kroenke. Also, Las Vegas has committed $750 million in public money toward building a new stadium, presumably near The Strip.

“I don’t know what there is to say other than, ‘Congrats, Raiders on getting the largest public subsidy ever and cleaning up our L.A. [mess],” another source familiar with the Raiders’ presentation told ESPN. “They’ve busted their ass to get something done. I respect that. … Once you’ve stepped up and produced something, you deserve better.”

Following his presentation, Davis told reporters he hasn’t shut the door on anything, although Oakland might have shut the door on itself as home for his team.

“Oakland was in the driver’s seat if they could’ve put together anything,” Davis said Wednesday at the NFL’s fall meetings, after updating his fellow owners on his desire to relocate to the gambling capital. “They came up with nothing.

Tom Pelissero, USA Today NFL writer:

Standing in a hotel lobby shortly after giving a brief update to his fellow NFL owners Wednesday, Davis said he has made a commitment to Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, who on Monday signed a bill the state Legislature approved last week for $750 million in public funding towards a nearly $2 billion stadium project in downtown Vegas.

And the NFL seems to support Davis’ decision to cut off talks with Oakland leaders because he tried to get a stadium deal done there before the team applied to move to Los Angeles earlier this year, even as the league engages with those leading renewed efforts to keep the Raiders.

… But New York Giants owner John Mara said “sure” when asked if that work could be completed in time for a vote in January. And NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there’s no solution at this point in Oakland, where Mayor Libby Schaaf is leading a charge to keep the team that is likely months away from even being able to produce a proposal.

Barry Wilner, Associated Press pro football writer:

His eyes on Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis says he hasn’t shut the door on anything. Oakland, though, might have shut the door on itself as home for his team.

“Oakland was in the driver’s seat if they could’ve put together anything,” Davis said Wednesday at the NFL’s fall meetings, after updating his fellow owners on his desire to relocate to the gambling capital. “They came up with nothing.

“Las Vegas has already done what it is supposed to do and we have to bring it up to the National Football League and get permission to move to Las Vegas.”

… (NFL commissioner) Goodell supported Davis’ assertion there has been no movement toward keeping the franchise in the Bay Area, saying “we have been working to see if there are alternatives and we don’t have one” in Oakland.

“If Oakland is going to be successful in offering the Raiders and the NFL a viable alternative to moving to Las Vegas, I have to stay clearheaded,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “I cannot afford for us to be thrown off our game because Nevada lawmakers have deemed it appropriate to put $750 million in public money towards a private sports facility. While I’m committed to keeping the Raiders, I will not enter into a bidding war with Nevada using public funds.”

Mark Maske, Washington Post NFL writer:

Several people familiar with the owners’ views said this week there are potential problems with a Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, not all of them related to the city’s status as the nation’s gambling capital. The relatively small size of the Las Vegas market would be a significant concern to some owners, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no formal relocation application has been filed.

“I think in general we don’t like to leave big markets for small markets,” a high-ranking official with one NFL team said. “That’s as big as anything. I think most people are not crazy about that.”

That person said it’s “too early to tell” if such a relocation application would be ratified by the owners. A proposed Raiders’ move to Vegas would require 24 votes in favor among the 32 league owners for approval.

“Most of us would prefer they stay in Oakland,” the high-ranking official said. “If that’s not possible and we get to January and the Las Vegas deal is all there is, we’ll have to consider it.”

Lance Pugmire, Los Angeles Times:

(Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry) Jones has some selfish interest to point the Raiders to Las Vegas instead of allowing the team an opening to shorten his strong fan base with a move to San Antonio, but he’s also stood as a committed proponent of league business, including his involvement in the Rams’ move to Los Angeles, television deals and several other matters.

He admitted, “Market size is the question. Studies are going on right now to look at that. It comes in at the 20th- to 22nd-sized market.” And he wonders how the Raiders’ rivalries would be affected.

“In the NFL, it’s my town against your town, my granddaddy’s town against your granddaddy’s. Can we get that going with Las Vegas?” Jones asked.

It likely would enhance the division rivalry with the Chargers should they remain in San Diego and with non-conference foe Arizona, and the still-strong Southern California fan base for the Raiders certainly would aid attendance.