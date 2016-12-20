Posted 

Butch Goring, first coach of the Las Vegas Thunder, likes Golden Knights’ chances to succeed

Edmonton Oilers captain Wayne Gretzky, left, pursues New York Islanders center Butch Goring during the third period of their game, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1983 in Uniondale, N.Y. Goring scored four goals in the Isles 8-5 victory and Gretzky set an NHL record of scoring in 31 consecutive games and setting a personal best of 300 career lamp lighters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The New York Islanders honored former players of the past four decades on Decades Night at the Nassau Coliseum before the NHL hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Islanders on an NHL hockey game on Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Uniondale, N.Y. l-r: Bobby Nystrom, Ken Morrow and Butch Goring recognize the applause of the fans as they are introduced. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

New York Islanders new head coach Butch Goring answers questions during a news conference Friday, April 30, 1999 in Garden City, N.Y. Goring replaces former coach Bill Stewart. Goring was a member of the Islanders when the team won four straight Stanley Cup Championships from 1980-1983. (AP Photo/John Dunn)

New York Islanders MVP Butch Goring poses with a sports magazine award and a watch in this 1981 photo. (AP Photo)

Butch Goring holds a Las Vegas Thunder jersey after being introduced at a press conference at Thomas and Mack Center on June, 3, 1993. He is flanked by Thunder general manager Bob Strumm. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

NEW YORK — If the Golden Knights intend to embrace the history of pro hockey in Las Vegas, they should remember Butch Goring.

The former Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders center was the first coach of the Las Vegas Thunder back in 1993 when the team debuted in the International Hockey League at the Thomas & Mack Center. The team played six seasons, then ceased operations following the 1998-99 season after it failed to come to terms with UNLV on a suitable lease extension.

“I have great memories of that year,” said Goring, an 18-year NHL veteran center who won four Stanley Cups with the Islanders in the 1980s and has been the television analyst for the team since 2010. “The fan support was tremendous and we had a really good team, which helped create a lot of the excitement.

“The Thomas & Mack wasn’t a great hockey building but the fans made it a tough place for opposing teams to come in and play us.

“It was still a small city then. Bobby Bourne was my assistant coach and after the games, we’d go to the Palace Station to unwind. We became friends with a few of the pit bosses and we’d get to drink for free, which was a nice perk for us.”

That first Thunder team, which included 17-year-old Radek Bonk and veteran goaltender Clint Malarchuk, went 52-18-11, won the Pacific Division and finished with 115 points. It was good enough to claim the Huber Trophy which went to the IHL team with the most regular season points. The one disappointment was the Thunder got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by San Diego (4-1).

“That was disappointing,” Goring said of the short-lived postseason. “We had a very successful year and we expected to contend for the Turner Cup.”

Goring got that chance the next year when he moved to coach the Denver Grizzlies to the Turner Cup title in 1995. The team moved to Salt Lake City the following year and won a second Turner Cup. That helped get Goring back to the NHL as a head coach with the Islanders in 1999. But he was let go after two years and has enjoyed working in television since.

“I love what I do,” Goring said of his analyst job. “I have no interest in going back to coaching.”

Broadcasting is something Goring has gotten quite good at. The Islanders have been one of the NHL’s biggest disappointments this season and Goring has not been afraid to criticize them. But he does it in a professional way and he is very balanced in his work.

Goring is among many people in hockey who believe the Knights have a chance to be successful sooner than later. He knows general manager George McPhee and has great respect for his hockey acumen.

“I think the way everything is set up for the expansion draft and the amateur draft then probably can win quicker than previous (expansion) teams,” Goring said. “But I think just as important is building support in the community. They need to get their players out into the community, get them out to the schools, connect with the fans. You can’t have a take-it-for-granted attitude.

“I think Bill Foley is a smart guy and he realizes this. Even though Las Vegas has a history with hockey, you’re still in a non-traditional hockey market. You have to sell the sport and grow it at the grassroots level. If they put some effort into developing youth hockey and going out into the community I think it can be a huge success. The city is definitely ready for major league sports.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

 