Coyotes goalie Mike Smith proves he can score goals, too

Arizona Coyotes' Mike Smith shoots from one end of the ice to the other and puts the puck through a small hole during the Four Line Challenge portion of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings Drew Doughty, left, tries but fails to score against Montreal Canadiens' goalie Carey Price during the shootout portion of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Staples Center on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, talks with St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Staples Center on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sydney Crosby, left, talks with Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Staples Center on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Singer Justin Bieber, who is playing for Team Gretzky, is pushed into the glass by Chris Pronger of Team Lemieux during the first period of the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Staples Center on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Singer Justin Bieber takes a fall during the first period of the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Staples Center on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, left, skates against Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during the Fastest Skater portion of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES — Maybe the Arizona Coyotes need to take the pads off goaltender Mike Smith and let him play up front.

Smith has scored a goal in an NHL game. He found an empty net with less than a second remaining in 2013 against Detroit.

On Saturday, he participated in the four-line challenge at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Staples Center. The farther away from the net a player was, the more points he scored if he could put the puck in one of five holes.

The Pacific Conference had a 3-0 lead after San Jose’s Brent Burns’ goal from center ice. But with a flick of his oversized goalie’s stick, Smith stole the show when his shot from the opposite goal line skittered down the ice and in the middle lower hole for 20 points to give the Pacific the win.

“That was a lot of fun,” Smith said. “There’s actually less pressure in a game than there is here.

“It was a phenomenal experience. It was pretty cool. That shot is something I’ll never forget.”

But Smith wasn’t able to stop enough shots in the shootout, as Montreal’s Carey Price stopped everything to help the Atlantic Division win the overall event.

Well, almost everything. Price was beaten by Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler’s 6-year-old son, Ryker, in the shootout.

“He had that look in his eyes,” Price said of his inability to stop the young Kesler.

For the older Kesler, it was a wonderful moment.

“It was great to be able to share the experience with him,” Kesler said.

As has become tradition at the event, it was a fun evening of healthy competition. But guys were trying to succeed.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby won the accuracy shooting contest, hitting all four targets in five shots. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid won the fastest skater competition, and Montreal’s Shea Weber won the hardest shot competition for the third time, this year with a shot of 102.8 mph.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

 