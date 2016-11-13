Eric Lindros takes long-expected place in Hockey Hall of Fame

Eric Lindros had a star-crossed career, one that had its share of triumphs as well as controversy and disappointments.

But he’s going to receive hockey’s highest honor when he is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday in Toronto.

Lindros, a center who played 760 games from 1993 to 2007 and had 372 goals, 493 assists and 865 points, leads the four-member class of 2016. Also going in are goaltender Rogie Vachon, forward Sergei Makarov and late longtime executive Pat Quinn.

Lindros’ best season came in 1996 when he had 115 points for the Philadelphia Flyers. Had he not suffered a series of concussions, his numbers probably would have been far higher.

“I was very fortunate to have coaches, teammates, billets and parents who supported me throughout my career,” said Lindros, who has an Olympic gold medal from the 2002 Salt Lake City Games with Canada. “It also takes a lot of luck to get to the NHL.”

Vachon was a goaltender from 1966 to 1982 for the Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins. He won the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1968 and 1969. His No. 30 was retired by the Kings in 1985.

“I had in my mind that it wasn’t going to happen,” Vachon told NHL.com. “There are certain things in life you can’t control, and this was one of them. I thought, if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now. And then … bang! Surprise!”

Makarov spent the first 11 seasons in Russia, winning eight World Championship gold medals, two Olympic gold medals and two World Junior Championship gold medals as part of the Red Army team. He was chosen by the Calgary Flames in the 12th round (No. 231) of the 1983 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut for Calgary in 1989 and won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie after scoring 24 goals and 86 points in 80 games. He had 384 points in 424 NHL games from 1989 to 1997 as a member of the Flames, San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars.

Quinn, who will be inducted in the Builders category, was a longtime NHL coach of the Flyers, Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. After nine seasons as a player, he joined the Flyers as an assistant coach in 1977. Over the next 40 years, he had coaching, managing and president positions in the league and with Team Canada. At the time of his death on Nov. 23, 2014, he was chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

He also helped dozens of young executives get a foothold in the game. One was current Las Vegas general manager George McPhee, who worked as Quinn’s assistant in Vancouver.

“Pat Quinn’s humility precluded him from understanding the enormous positive impact he had on the lives of those he touched,” McPhee said. “He would have been stunned by his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but forever honored.

“Those of us who had the great fortune to have our lives intersect with his witnessed the highest level of integrity, honesty and strength a human can possess.”

The ceremony will be televised live at 4:30 p.m. on the NHL Network.

ARENA OVERRUN

It’s going to cost more to complete Little Caesars Arena, the new home of the Detroit Red Wings.

How much more? About $150 million.

The city’s Downtown Development Authority announced the update last week. However, taxpayers aren’t going to be stuck with the bill. Olympia Development of Michigan, building the arena that will replace Joe Louis Arena in October, cited cost of materials, design refinements, permits and subcontractor agreements that is pushing the arena’s total cost to $733 million.

GRETZKY TO PLAY

After his appearance for the Edmonton Oilers at the Heritage Classic last month, Wayne Gretzky wasn’t sure he was going to participate in any more outdoor alumni games.

But Gretzky has agreed to play in the Dec. 31 alumni game for St. Louis against Chicago as part of the NHL Winter Classic, which will be played Jan. 2 at Busch Stadium. The Blues announced their roster last week, and along with Gretzky, Brett Hull, Al McInnis, Chris Pronger, Keith Tkachuk and Martin Brodeur are expected to play.

The Blues alumni will be coached by Red Berenson, Bob Plager, Garry Unger and Brian Sutter.

The Blackhawks’ alumni roster was announced Friday. Among the more recognizable names are goaltenders Darren Pang and Murray Bannerman, defensemen Gary Suter, Adrian Aucoin and Steve Konroyd, and forwards Eric Daze, Grant Mulvey and Brian Noonan. The Blackhawks alumni will be coached by Tony Esposito and Cliff Koroll.

